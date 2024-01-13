Valero Energy: A Promising Investment Despite 2023 Challenges

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), despite facing a tough 2023, has emerged as a promising investment prospect, with a target share price of $152. The year 2023 saw Valero among the worst-performing refiners due to its exposure to the heavy and medium sour differentials and the OPEC+ production cuts. However, the company’s resilience and robust operational performance have been acknowledged.

Valero’s Strengths and Geopolitical Advantages

Valero’s refining system optionality, robust diesel demand, and strategic positioning in the face of geopolitical events define its strengths. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Gaza conflict have created conditions that favor U.S. refineries, including Valero. Despite the challenges, Valero’s resilience shines through, backed by its operational strength.

Financial Forecast for Valero

The fourth quarter of 2023 might present hurdles with lower refining margins and a projected dip in earnings from the Darling Ingredients Diamond Green Diesel joint venture (DGD JV). However, Valero is expected to commence Q1 2024 strongly, with an upswing in earnings from the DGD JV. The estimated sales for 2023 stand at a staggering $149.45 billion with an EBITDA of $14.4 billion. Post accounting for share repurchases and dividends, a free cash flow (FCF) of $1 billion is expected.

Outlook for 2024

The outlook for 2024 is more positive, with an anticipated EBITDA of $9.5 billion and a potential for significant share buybacks. Valero’s disciplined capital management, debt position, and shareholder remuneration strategies are also highlighted as strengths. Yet, the company will need to navigate potential challenges such as narrowing crude spreads, reduced export demand, changes in capital allocation, and weaker biodiesel and ethanol markets.