Valerie Bertinelli Uncovers Family Secret on PBS’ ‘Finding Your Roots’

Food Network star, Valerie Bertinelli, embarked on a journey of self-discovery on a recent episode of PBS’ ‘Finding Your Roots’ with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Unearthing a century-old secret, Valerie discovered that her paternal grandfather, Nazzareno Bertinelli, concealed a previous marriage before his immigration to the United States in 1922.

A Hidden Past Revealed

The mystery unfolded as it was revealed that Nazzareno was once married to Dominica Cellerani in Italy. The couple shared a son, Ernesto. This revelation was not only a shock to Valerie but presumably to the rest of her family who were oblivious to this part of their lineage until the genealogical research for the show unearthed it.

An Unexpected Family Tree

Valerie Bertinelli expressed astonishment upon learning about her grandfather’s first wife and his other progeny. Nazzareno Bertinelli, after migrating to the U.S., married Angelina Crosa – Valerie’s known paternal grandmother – and started a new family. The uncovering of this historical family secret adds another layer to the Bertinelli family history, a narrative previously believed to be well understood.

Personal Life in Focus

The episode also brought Valerie’s personal life into the spotlight. It touched upon her son, Wolfgang Van Halen’s recent marriage to Andraia Allsop. The show reflected on how proud her late ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, would have been of their son. The episode proved to be both a journey back in time while also celebrating present life milestones.

Valerie Bertinelli’s experience on ‘Finding Your Roots’ offered viewers an intimate look into the star’s personal life and family history, reminding us that even the most familiar faces have hidden depths to their story.