Valencia College’s Robotics Program: A Powerhouse for Semiconductor Industry

In the heart of Osceola County, Florida, Valencia College’s Osceola Campus has unfurled a revolutionary initiative—the Advanced Robotics Learning Factory. This state-of-the-art program, meticulously crafted to transform students into industry-ready semiconductor and robotics technicians in a mere span of 22 weeks, stands as a testament to the future of technical education.

Partnerships That Propel

The program’s inception is steeped in a collaborative ethos, having been forged in the crucible of partnership with two industry stalwarts—BRIDG and Skywater Technology. The joint endeavor ensures the program’s curriculum resonates deeply with the industry’s pulse, equipping students with the skills and knowledge that make them immediately relevant in the workforce upon graduation.

A Beacon for Local Industry

Highlighting the program’s significance, Dave Miller, the VP and GM of Skywater Florida, emphasized how it creates a direct pipeline of skilled technicians for the local semiconductor manufacturing industry. A testament to the program’s effectiveness—a number of its graduates have already found employment with Skywater Florida, reinforcing the commitment of the local community to bolster the success of the semiconductor industry.

Fueling Growth and Education

The program’s potency is not just recognized by industry professionals, but also by the state. It has been bolstered by a formidable $4.1 million grant it received from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund. This robust support from the state underscores its commitment to local job growth, industry-relevant education, and the cultivation of a skilled workforce ready to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Graduates of the Advanced Robotics Learning Factory program can anticipate earning an average of $20 per hour, a figure that can escalate depending on their experience and background. The program, thus, not only promises expertise and skill but also a promising career trajectory in a thriving industry.