en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Val DePaolo Home Furnishings: A Century-Old Legacy Comes to an End

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:49 pm EST
Val DePaolo Home Furnishings: A Century-Old Legacy Comes to an End

In the heart of Southington, a chapter of history is coming to a close as Val DePaolo Home Furnishings, a family-owned institution since 1926, prepares to bid goodbye. Third-generation owners, Joseph and Pamela DePaolo, have announced their retirement, marking the end of an era. The decision sees the shuttering of a revered establishment that has provided quality furniture and exceptional service for nearly a century.

Retirement Sale: The Final Curtain Call

The DePaolos, who have helmed the business for over forty years, are hosting a “retirement sale” as a grand finale. The store’s inventory – an eclectic collection of couches, bedroom sets, and various other furniture offerings – are all up for grabs. Signs in the front windows serve as somber reminders of the impending closure, emblazoned with phrases like “Everything Must Go!” and “Final Sale!”.

A Fond Farewell to Faithful Customers

Val DePaolo Home Furnishings stands as a testament to the enduring power of family-run businesses. Its success lies in its loyal customer base, individuals and families who have trusted the DePaolos to furnish their homes for generations. The imminent closure has stirred sentiments of nostalgia among patrons, many expressing heartfelt appreciation for the quality service and products they’ve cherished over the years.

A New Chapter for the DePaolos

For Pamela DePaolo, the closure of the store signifies a homecoming to her first love – music. Once an aspiring opera singer, Pamela’s journey took a detour as she dedicated herself to the family business and the world of interior design. Now, she is eager to pick up the baton and return to her musical pursuits. Meanwhile, the store, currently holding an estimated $2.5 to $3 million worth of furniture, expects to remain open until May or early June, allowing customers to say their final goodbyes.

0
Business United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
45 seconds ago
Predictions for Australia's Property Market in 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis
The Australian property market is poised for significant shifts in 2024, according to a recent analysis. Five key predictions have been highlighted, each capable of reshaping the real estate landscape in distinct ways. From economic factors to demographic trends and technological advancements, these predictions offer valuable insights for investors, policymakers, and individuals planning to engage
Predictions for Australia's Property Market in 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis
Interswitch and VIPASO Unveil Innovative Payment Solution
3 mins ago
Interswitch and VIPASO Unveil Innovative Payment Solution
CP Gurnani Joins Upgrad's Board as Independent Non-Executive Director
3 mins ago
CP Gurnani Joins Upgrad's Board as Independent Non-Executive Director
T-Mobile Revamps 'Netflix on Us' Benefit, Adds Hulu to Streaming Suite
2 mins ago
T-Mobile Revamps 'Netflix on Us' Benefit, Adds Hulu to Streaming Suite
Indian Companies in the Spotlight: Key Business Developments
2 mins ago
Indian Companies in the Spotlight: Key Business Developments
Crabs on the Run: A Story of Resilience and Triumph in the Face of Challenges
3 mins ago
Crabs on the Run: A Story of Resilience and Triumph in the Face of Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
China's NPC Strengthens Constitutional Adherence with Landmark Decision
33 seconds
China's NPC Strengthens Constitutional Adherence with Landmark Decision
Dorian Singer Enters Transfer Portal Again After Disappointing USC Season
38 seconds
Dorian Singer Enters Transfer Portal Again After Disappointing USC Season
New Hampshire Senate Divided over Marijuana Legalization as 2024 Session Begins
54 seconds
New Hampshire Senate Divided over Marijuana Legalization as 2024 Session Begins
Coach Ryan's Strategic Lineup Adjustments Focal Point of Season's Opening Game
1 min
Coach Ryan's Strategic Lineup Adjustments Focal Point of Season's Opening Game
Rep. Burchett Calls Washington a 'Sewer' Not a 'Swamp'; Controversy Over Settlement Checks in Washington State
1 min
Rep. Burchett Calls Washington a 'Sewer' Not a 'Swamp'; Controversy Over Settlement Checks in Washington State
Millcreek Township Treasurer Placed on Administrative Leave in Surprise Vote
1 min
Millcreek Township Treasurer Placed on Administrative Leave in Surprise Vote
Karnataka's Health Crisis: Acute Diarrheal Diseases Surpass COVID-19 and Dengue Combined
2 mins
Karnataka's Health Crisis: Acute Diarrheal Diseases Surpass COVID-19 and Dengue Combined
Mariah May's Debut and AEW's New Direction in 2024
3 mins
Mariah May's Debut and AEW's New Direction in 2024
Sheriff Robert 'Bob' Norris Announces Re-Election Campaign for Kootenai County
3 mins
Sheriff Robert 'Bob' Norris Announces Re-Election Campaign for Kootenai County
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app