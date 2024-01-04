Val DePaolo Home Furnishings: A Century-Old Legacy Comes to an End

In the heart of Southington, a chapter of history is coming to a close as Val DePaolo Home Furnishings, a family-owned institution since 1926, prepares to bid goodbye. Third-generation owners, Joseph and Pamela DePaolo, have announced their retirement, marking the end of an era. The decision sees the shuttering of a revered establishment that has provided quality furniture and exceptional service for nearly a century.

Retirement Sale: The Final Curtain Call

The DePaolos, who have helmed the business for over forty years, are hosting a “retirement sale” as a grand finale. The store’s inventory – an eclectic collection of couches, bedroom sets, and various other furniture offerings – are all up for grabs. Signs in the front windows serve as somber reminders of the impending closure, emblazoned with phrases like “Everything Must Go!” and “Final Sale!”.

A Fond Farewell to Faithful Customers

Val DePaolo Home Furnishings stands as a testament to the enduring power of family-run businesses. Its success lies in its loyal customer base, individuals and families who have trusted the DePaolos to furnish their homes for generations. The imminent closure has stirred sentiments of nostalgia among patrons, many expressing heartfelt appreciation for the quality service and products they’ve cherished over the years.

A New Chapter for the DePaolos

For Pamela DePaolo, the closure of the store signifies a homecoming to her first love – music. Once an aspiring opera singer, Pamela’s journey took a detour as she dedicated herself to the family business and the world of interior design. Now, she is eager to pick up the baton and return to her musical pursuits. Meanwhile, the store, currently holding an estimated $2.5 to $3 million worth of furniture, expects to remain open until May or early June, allowing customers to say their final goodbyes.