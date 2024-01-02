Vail’s Community Housing Lottery: A Chance to Secure a Piece of the Mountain Lifestyle

The picturesque town of Vail, renowned for its world-class ski resorts and mountain culture, is opening an exceptional opportunity to its community. The town is conducting a community housing lottery for a beautifully remodeled condominium located in the desirable area of Pitkin Creek Park. This opportunity presents a unique chance for interested residents to secure a piece of the Vail lifestyle.

The Condominium: A Cozy Mountain Home

The property up for grabs is a charming, ground-level two-bedroom, two-bath unit. Sized at a comfortable 786 square feet, the condo boasts a warm, wood-burning fireplace, perfect for those chilly mountain evenings. Moreover, the unit comes with additional storage space, a feature that proves invaluable in the compact layouts of most condominiums.

Pricing and Appreciation Cap

Priced at an accessible $400,000, this condo represents an excellent investment opportunity. To ensure the property remains affordable for future residents, the condominium includes an annual maximum price appreciation cap of 1.5% per year. This cap takes into account any approved capital improvements, safeguarding the interests of the owner.

Viewing and Application Process

Located at 4081 Bighorn Road, Unit 14A, the property is open for viewing during scheduled open houses on January 8 and January 15. Interested residents must submit their online applications by 3 p.m. on January 17. The lottery draw will take place on January 25 at the Town of Vail Council Chambers and will be available for viewing over Zoom. Further details and the application link can be found on the town’s website. For additional information, the Vail Housing Department is readily available via email or their website.

This community housing lottery signifies the town’s commitment to sustaining the vibrant community spirit of Vail by providing affordable housing options to its residents. The opportunity to own property in this coveted location is a testament to the town’s dedication to its community.