Vail’s Apex Collection Offers Most Expensive Ski Chalet of the Season

As the snow blankets the mountains of Vail, Colorado, an opulent spectacle unfolds. The season’s most expensive ski chalet, a luxurious package priced at $139,000 for a five-night stay, emerges as a beacon for the global elite. The offering includes two interconnected mansions, Ethos and Opus, spanning a majestic 23,600 square feet of mountain land. These remarkable residences are part of Vail’s Apex Collection, an exclusive ensemble of properties that also include Paragon, Tellerium, and Meadow.

The Crown Jewel and Pinnacle of Vail

Opus and Ethos are not just dwellings, but landmarks of luxury. They offer nine and five bedrooms, respectively, each mansion teeming with lavish amenities such as swimming pools, hot tubs, state-of-the-art kitchens, and custom art. A recent $5 million renovation has elevated these residences to unprecedented levels of splendor. Opus, often referred to as ‘The Crown Jewel of Vail,’ boasts unique indulgences like a theater room, fitness studio, and a sprawling laundry room. Ethos, on the other hand, has earned the title of ‘The Pinnacle of the Apex Collection.’

A Symphony of Luxuries

Guests availing of this extravagant package can relish a host of grandiose services. A private chef stands ready to cater to culinary whims, while a dedicated concierge oversees the smooth functioning of the stay. Yoga classes, Michelin-starred dinners, and champagne sabering are just a few of the bespoke experiences that guests can revel in.

Location: An Embodiment of Convenience

The residences are strategically located near Vail Village, ensuring easy access to skiing facilities and airports. The convenience of location, coupled with the grandeur of the offering, make Ethos and Opus the epitome of opulence set against the backdrop of Colorado’s snowy peaks. In the race for luxury, Vail’s Apex Collection has set a new benchmark with these exorbitantly priced ski chalets.