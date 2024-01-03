en English
Travel & Tourism

Vail’s Apex Collection Offers Most Expensive Ski Chalet of the Season

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:56 pm EST
Vail's Apex Collection Offers Most Expensive Ski Chalet of the Season

As the snow blankets the mountains of Vail, Colorado, an opulent spectacle unfolds. The season’s most expensive ski chalet, a luxurious package priced at $139,000 for a five-night stay, emerges as a beacon for the global elite. The offering includes two interconnected mansions, Ethos and Opus, spanning a majestic 23,600 square feet of mountain land. These remarkable residences are part of Vail’s Apex Collection, an exclusive ensemble of properties that also include Paragon, Tellerium, and Meadow.

The Crown Jewel and Pinnacle of Vail

Opus and Ethos are not just dwellings, but landmarks of luxury. They offer nine and five bedrooms, respectively, each mansion teeming with lavish amenities such as swimming pools, hot tubs, state-of-the-art kitchens, and custom art. A recent $5 million renovation has elevated these residences to unprecedented levels of splendor. Opus, often referred to as ‘The Crown Jewel of Vail,’ boasts unique indulgences like a theater room, fitness studio, and a sprawling laundry room. Ethos, on the other hand, has earned the title of ‘The Pinnacle of the Apex Collection.’

A Symphony of Luxuries

Guests availing of this extravagant package can relish a host of grandiose services. A private chef stands ready to cater to culinary whims, while a dedicated concierge oversees the smooth functioning of the stay. Yoga classes, Michelin-starred dinners, and champagne sabering are just a few of the bespoke experiences that guests can revel in.

Location: An Embodiment of Convenience

The residences are strategically located near Vail Village, ensuring easy access to skiing facilities and airports. The convenience of location, coupled with the grandeur of the offering, make Ethos and Opus the epitome of opulence set against the backdrop of Colorado’s snowy peaks. In the race for luxury, Vail’s Apex Collection has set a new benchmark with these exorbitantly priced ski chalets.

Travel & Tourism
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

