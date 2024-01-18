Vail Resorts Records Mixed Results in Current Ski Season Revenue Streams

Vail Resorts, Inc. has unveiled a mixed bag of financial results for the current ski season, as compared to the previous year. The North American resorts overseen by the company recorded a substantial 16.2% decline in skier visits up until January 7, 2024, when juxtaposed with the same period in the previous year. This downturn has been largely attributed to less than favorable early-season conditions, characterized by below-average snowfall and fluctuating temperatures across the board, with the Eastern U.S. and Tahoe resorts feeling the pinch.

Revenue Streams Show Varied Results

Despite the drop in skier visits, Vail Resorts managed to secure a 2.6% increase in overall lift ticket revenue, which also factors in a segment of season pass revenue. The firm's ski school revenue also experienced an uptick, growing by 5.0%. However, not all revenue streams were on the rise. Dining revenue took a 5.8% hit, while retail and rental revenue at North American resort and ski area store locations plummeted by 13.3%.

Stabilizing Effect of Season Pass Program

Despite the myriad challenges, Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch underscored the stabilizing effect of the company's season pass program, which acted as a buffer, mitigating the impact on lift revenue. Bearing this in mind, the firm now anticipates its Resort Reported EBITDA for fiscal 2024 to land in the lower half of the previously issued guidance range.

Future Outlook

The company's outlook is contingent on a number of factors, including continued improvement in conditions at North American resorts, normal weather for the remainder of the European ski season, and no significant alterations in the economic environment or foreign currency exchange rates. The reported figures exclude Australian ski areas and Andermatt-Sedrun and remain subject to adjustments at the fiscal quarter's end.