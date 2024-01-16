Vagaro and Salons by JC Join Forces to Support Salon Professionals

In a significant development in the salon and spa industry, leading software provider Vagaro has announced a new partnership with Salons by JC (SBJC), a prominent salon suite franchisor in the United States. The collaboration is set to enhance the business operations and efficiency of over 7,000 salon suite owners and renters across SBJC's more than 150 locations.

Both Vagaro and SBJC share a commitment to supporting the success of beauty professionals. The partnership aligns with Vagaro's mission to empower beauty entrepreneurs to achieve their business aspirations. This is achieved by providing flexible and scalable salon software solutions that cater to the diverse needs of salon professionals.

Vagaro's CEO, Fred Helou, emphasized the significance of this partnership, observing that it aligns with their corporate mission. Helou stated, "We are dedicated to empowering beauty entrepreneurs to reach their business goals and this partnership is a testament to that." Vagaro will offer white-glove onboarding, personalized training, and round-the-clock support services at no additional cost to suite renters adopting their all-in-one salon software solution.

Salons by JC President, Steve Griffey, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting Vagaro's premier software offerings and the anticipated improvements in digital representation and customer experience for salon professionals. The partnership is expected to facilitate enhanced discovery, increased bookings, and maximized revenue for salon businesses. Vagaro, renowned for its salon, spa, and fitness software, caters to a broad range of professionals globally. The company provides business management tools, payment processing, and a consumer marketplace for business growth.

Since its inception in 1997, SBJC has been providing luxury salon experiences and continues to support independent salon owners and franchisees in offering exceptional services. This partnership with Vagaro further underscores SBJC's commitment to fostering the success of salon professionals and driving industry growth.