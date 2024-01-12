VACU and Member One Federal Credit Union Set to Merge, Creating Virginia’s Third-Largest Credit Union

Virginia Credit Union (VACU), the largest credit union in the Richmond region, and Roanoke-based Member One Federal Credit Union have announced their intention to merge. This merger, if approved, would create a financial powerhouse, making it the third-largest credit union in Virginia, with assets totaling a staggering $6.8 billion. The combined entity would serve nearly half a million members through 37 branches and employ about 1,100 people. The merger is expected to close by mid-2024, pending certain approvals.

Key Details about the Merger

VACU currently holds assets worth $5.2 billion, serving 320,000 members across 22 branches, while Member One boasts $1.6 billion in assets, catering to 150,000 members through 15 branches. Both credit unions are in robust financial health and are committed to providing exceptional branch and digital access, along with excellent service. The merger, a strategic move designed to strengthen both organizations, has been approved by both boards and now requires approval from Member One members and the National Credit Union Administration.

Impact on Employees and Branches

Ensuring stability for their employees and members, the credit unions have clarified that no branch closures or employee layoffs are anticipated as a result of the merger. The combined organization will be led by VACU CEO Chris Shockley, while Member One CEO Frank Carter will remain in an executive role. This consolidation is expected to leverage the strengths of both credit unions, enhancing their capacity to serve members with increased resources and services.

Brand Identity and Headquarters

Post-merger, the Member One brand will continue as a division of VACU. An independent analysis will subsequently determine the name of the combined organization. The headquarters for both credit unions will remain in their current locations, ensuring continuity and familiarity for their members. This announcement follows VACU’s recent smaller merger in Charlottesville and comes amidst VACU’s attempt to convert to a federally chartered credit union, a process expected to be completed before the merger’s finalization.