VA Upgrades Burial Benefits Program, Push for ‘Gerald’s Law’ Continues

In a significant move, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has revamped its burial benefits program to better support Veterans and their families in dealing with end-of-life expenses. The enhancements include a broader scope for transportation cost reimbursements, a rise in non-service-connected burial benefits, and an extended VA plot or interment allowance for Tribal organizations.

Expanding Burial Benefits

The VA is steadfast in honoring Veterans by aiding in covering costs for various lawful burial types such as cremation, burial at sea, and donation of remains to a medical school. Surviving spouses, children, parents, or executors of the Veteran’s estate are among the eligible beneficiaries. In the last fiscal year alone, the VA granted over 84,000 burial benefits, reflecting the department’s dedication to serving those who have served the nation.

Ensuring Timely Claims

While service-connected burial or transportation benefits have no filing deadline, non-service-connected burial benefit claims must be lodged within two years of the burial or cremation. The maximum service-related death burial allowance stands at $2,000. In contrast, non-service-related deaths after October 1, 2023, qualify for a $948 burial allowance and a $948 plot allowance. Veterans are urged to plan ahead with VA’s end-of-life benefits to ensure their families are not burdened with undue financial stress.

Gerald’s Law: A Step Toward Equality

The narrative of Gerald Elliott, a veteran denied burial benefits after receiving hospice care at home through the VA, led to the legislative push for ‘Gerald’s Law’. This proposed legislation aims to close a loophole that may deny veterans and their families burial coverage. Currently awaiting action from the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, the law would extend VA burial allowance eligibility to veterans whose deaths occur at home while receiving VA hospice care, if they were previously receiving VA hospital or nursing home care.

The devoted efforts of Denise Formolo, the author of the bill, and Representative Jack Bergman’s passionate support, illuminating Gerald’s story as a compelling example, underscore the urgency of the issue. The goal is clear: to ensure that veterans and their families do not confront financial worries in their final moments, but instead receive the honor and support they unquestionably deserve.