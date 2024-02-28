UW Tacoma and Seattle U Law Forge Innovative Partnership to Enhance Legal Education Access

The University of Washington Tacoma and Seattle University School of Law have officially announced a pioneering partnership aimed at expanding access to legal education and career opportunities in Tacoma and the South Sound region, with a special emphasis on underrepresented communities. This collaboration introduces the South Sound Hybrid Hub, a groundbreaking initiative offering a blend of in-person and virtual support for UW Tacoma undergraduates and students in Seattle U Law's Flex JD hybrid-online degree program.

Breaking New Ground in Legal Education

Launched with the vision of bridging the equity gap in legal education, the South Sound Hybrid Hub is designed to make law school more accessible, especially for first-generation and underrepresented students. The partnership leverages the strengths of both institutions to provide comprehensive programming, counseling, networking, employment, and experiential learning opportunities. Seattle U Law's Flex JD program, a hybrid-online degree program initiated in 2021, plays a crucial role by allowing students to pursue their law degrees while remaining in their communities, thus addressing the issue of 'legal deserts' in Washington and Alaska.

Expanding Access Across the Northwest

In addition to the South Sound Hybrid Hub, Seattle U Law is rolling out similar initiatives in Anchorage, Alaska, and the Yakima Valley to further improve access to legal education across the Northwest. Each Hybrid Hub will collaborate with local universities to maximize impact, with UW Tacoma serving as the founding principal partner for the Tacoma region. This model not only facilitates legal education for place-bound students but also aims to address the pressing need for legal professionals in underserved areas.

Supporting Underrepresented Students in Law

Both UW Tacoma and Seattle U Law are committed to creating pathways to legal careers for students of color and those from underrepresented backgrounds. With UW Tacoma's undergraduate student body comprising 61 percent students of color, and more than half being first-generation college students, the partnership holds significant potential for creating a more equitable legal profession. The initiative will include a variety of programming and support activities, such as an accelerated 'Pathway to Admission' program and pre-law academic advising, to help students navigate their journey into legal careers.

This collaboration between UW Tacoma and Seattle U Law represents a significant step forward in making legal education more accessible and equitable. By leveraging innovative hybrid education models and fostering strong institutional partnerships, the South Sound Hybrid Hub promises to not only transform the landscape of legal education in the region but also provide a blueprint for addressing educational equity challenges nationwide.