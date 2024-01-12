UW-Green Bay Ends In-Person Library Services, Holds Book Sale Amid Budget Cuts

Amid budget constraints, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has drawn the curtains on in-person library services at its Marinette and Manitowoc campuses. This controversial decision, made public in October and enacted since the dawn of the new year, has led to the cessation of library services and the disposal of library materials.

Book Sale in Manitowoc

In a bid to clear out the library inventory, the Manitowoc campus orchestrated a one-day book and movie sale, pricing all items at a mere $1. The university, bound by laws governing the disposal of property acquired with state funds, saw this sale as an appropriate method to dispose of the materials. The event saw the sale of 853 books, each fetching a dollar.

Marinette Library Books Discarded

Marinette community members, however, were greeted by a less pleasant sight. A large number of library books were found discarded in a campus dumpster, causing shock and disapproval among the locals. The community’s reaction underscores the significance of libraries as cultural and educational bastions.

Cost Savings from Termination

Despite the public outcry, the university stands by its decision, citing significant cost savings. The termination of library services is estimated to save $67,183 annually in Marinette and $76,816 in Manitowoc. While these numbers do speak to the university’s fiscal responsibility, they also signal the end of an era of physical libraries in these campuses, marking a shift towards digital resources.