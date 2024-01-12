en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

UW-Green Bay Ends In-Person Library Services, Holds Book Sale Amid Budget Cuts

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:32 pm EST
UW-Green Bay Ends In-Person Library Services, Holds Book Sale Amid Budget Cuts

Amid budget constraints, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has drawn the curtains on in-person library services at its Marinette and Manitowoc campuses. This controversial decision, made public in October and enacted since the dawn of the new year, has led to the cessation of library services and the disposal of library materials.

Book Sale in Manitowoc

In a bid to clear out the library inventory, the Manitowoc campus orchestrated a one-day book and movie sale, pricing all items at a mere $1. The university, bound by laws governing the disposal of property acquired with state funds, saw this sale as an appropriate method to dispose of the materials. The event saw the sale of 853 books, each fetching a dollar.

Marinette Library Books Discarded

Marinette community members, however, were greeted by a less pleasant sight. A large number of library books were found discarded in a campus dumpster, causing shock and disapproval among the locals. The community’s reaction underscores the significance of libraries as cultural and educational bastions.

Cost Savings from Termination

Despite the public outcry, the university stands by its decision, citing significant cost savings. The termination of library services is estimated to save $67,183 annually in Marinette and $76,816 in Manitowoc. While these numbers do speak to the university’s fiscal responsibility, they also signal the end of an era of physical libraries in these campuses, marking a shift towards digital resources.

0
Education United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Kenya Education Fund Awards Scholarship to Visually Impaired Student
In the small town of Igoji, Meru County, a beacon of hope shone brightly for Glory Gaicugi, a visually impaired student from St. Lucy School for the Blind, who scored 302 marks in her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations. Despite facing financial barriers that threatened to extinguish her aspirations, Gaicugi has earned a
Kenya Education Fund Awards Scholarship to Visually Impaired Student
The Pros and Cons of Adding Teenagers as Authorized Users on Credit Cards
9 mins ago
The Pros and Cons of Adding Teenagers as Authorized Users on Credit Cards
Cambodia to Host First Khmer Literature Dictation Contest: A Step Towards Cultural Preservation
11 mins ago
Cambodia to Host First Khmer Literature Dictation Contest: A Step Towards Cultural Preservation
Supreme Court Deliberates on Accused Rights in Yuma Case Amidst Other Arizona Community Developments
3 mins ago
Supreme Court Deliberates on Accused Rights in Yuma Case Amidst Other Arizona Community Developments
12-Year-Old Kenyan Girl Faces Uncertain Educational Future Despite Impressive Exam Performance
4 mins ago
12-Year-Old Kenyan Girl Faces Uncertain Educational Future Despite Impressive Exam Performance
Shing-Tung Yau: A Beacon in Mathematics and Champion of Chinese Education
6 mins ago
Shing-Tung Yau: A Beacon in Mathematics and Champion of Chinese Education
Latest Headlines
World News
Juan Dominguez Joins Race for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District Seat
4 mins
Juan Dominguez Joins Race for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District Seat
Idaho Vandals Women's Basketball Team: Gearing Up for Showdown with Eastern Washington Eagles
5 mins
Idaho Vandals Women's Basketball Team: Gearing Up for Showdown with Eastern Washington Eagles
Minakshi Mukherjee: The New Face of West Bengal's Left Politics
5 mins
Minakshi Mukherjee: The New Face of West Bengal's Left Politics
Baguio City Authorities Undertake Water Testing in Response to Health Concerns
7 mins
Baguio City Authorities Undertake Water Testing in Response to Health Concerns
Enforcement Directorate Raids Trinamool Congress Minister Sujit Bose
7 mins
Enforcement Directorate Raids Trinamool Congress Minister Sujit Bose
Boris Nadezhdin Advocates for Peace, Gears Up for Presidential Race
7 mins
Boris Nadezhdin Advocates for Peace, Gears Up for Presidential Race
ITV Challenges Labour's Junk Food Ad Ban Proposal
8 mins
ITV Challenges Labour's Junk Food Ad Ban Proposal
Senators Propose Bipartisan Bill to Combat Campus Discrimination
10 mins
Senators Propose Bipartisan Bill to Combat Campus Discrimination
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Intensifies Call for Safety Measures
10 mins
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Intensifies Call for Safety Measures
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app