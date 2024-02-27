UW Committee Tackles Low Student Engagement, Introduces Mexican Folklore Dance Club

University of Wisconsin's Student Services Finances Committee recently convened to address pressing concerns over student involvement, particularly spotlighting the dismal student election turnout and exploring potential policy amendments. The spring 2023 Associated Students of Madison (ASM) election witnessed a meager 3% voter turnout from the UW student body, marking a record low since 2007. This decline in engagement comes despite UW housing its largest student population to date, underscoring a growing disinterest in university governance among students.

Exploring Solutions to Increase Student Participation

During the session, SSFC Representative Aiden Culver highlighted the repercussions of such low engagement levels, including the misrepresentation of student interests and a lack of enthusiasm towards engaging with the ASM. In response, the committee deliberated on a Visibility/Awareness Campaign aimed at bolstering student engagement. Proposed strategies include enhancing social media activity, organizing more campus events, and strategically placing informational posters in high-traffic areas to capture students' attention.

New Avenues for Cultural Engagement

Amid discussions on improving student participation, the establishment of a new student organization dedicated to teaching and performing Mexican folklore dances was announced. This initiative seeks to celebrate cultural heritage and foster greater student involvement in cultural activities, potentially paving the way for increased engagement across diverse student groups.

Revising the Internal Attendance Policy

The committee also delved into proposed adjustments to the Internal Attendance Policy, aiming for greater equity and efficiency. Representatives Saif Ahmed and Ryan Thiele suggested allowing members to discuss absences directly with the SSFC chair and ASM funding advisor instead of undergoing a formal vote. This approach seeks to simplify the process for addressing attendance issues, thereby enhancing committee functionality and accountability.

The University of Wisconsin's efforts to tackle student disengagement and foster a more inclusive and engaging campus environment underscore the ongoing challenges universities face in ensuring active student participation. By addressing these issues head-on and exploring innovative solutions, UW aims to reinvigorate student interest in campus governance and cultural activities, setting a precedent for other institutions grappling with similar challenges.