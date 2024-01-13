en English
Business

UVa Health CEO Craig Kent Tops Virginia Higher Education Executive Pay

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:28 am EST
UVa Health CEO Craig Kent Tops Virginia Higher Education Executive Pay

Craig Kent, CEO of the University of Virginia Health, emerges as the highest paid executive in higher education in Virginia, pocketing an impressive $1.1 million annually. This revelation comes thanks to a 2019 law that mandates the disclosure of salaries of state college executives exceeding a set limit.

Executive Pay in the Spotlight

The law, passed in 2019, has brought transparency, enabling the public to scrutinize the earnings of top-tier executives in educational institutions. While Kent’s salary might appear monumental, a comparative analysis with his counterparts in other states paints a different picture. His earnings fall short when juxtaposed against the compensation packages of CEOs helming health systems in states like North Carolina and Tennessee.

Behind the Numbers

The University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors, the body responsible for determining executive pay, employs benchmarks from other colleges. However, the specific institutions referred to for this comparison remain undisclosed. Kent’s role as CEO is expansive. He oversees a substantial operation at UVa Health, which includes the integration of three hospitals in Northern Virginia and the acquisition of a minority interest in Riverside Health System.

UVa Health, under Kent’s leadership, employs over 17,000 people and generates an astounding $4.3 billion in revenue annually. Despite these impressive figures, Kent’s earnings seem modest when compared to those of executives at UNC Health and Vanderbilt Medical Center whose salaries soar as high as $5.5 million.

Comparison with Other States

The disclosure of Kent’s salary has sparked a conversation about executive pay in higher education. While his earnings top the charts in Virginia, he is out-earned by his peers in North Carolina and Tennessee. This discrepancy underscores the varying scales of executive pay across different states and shows the need for a more uniform benchmarking system.

Business United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

