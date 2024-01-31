UTSA's SGA Kicks off Spring 2024 Semester with First General Assembly

January 25, 2024, marked a significant day for the Student Government Association (SGA) at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) as they convened for their first general assembly of the Spring semester. This decisive assembly saw the election of a new Deputy Speaker, nominations for various committee chairs, and the unfolding of the SGA's strategic plan for the term, setting the stage for a promising and proactive semester.

New Leadership Roles and Committee Chairs

Senator Vasquez emerged as the newly elected Deputy Speaker, securing the position with a commanding 21-1 vote. The assembly also confirmed the chairs for the Business Affairs, Academic Affairs, and Sustainability Committees. With Senator Powell at the helm of Business Affairs, Senator Gonzalez leading Academic Affairs, and Senator Segovia managing Sustainability, the SGA is poised for diverse and dynamic leadership. Additionally, nominations were put forward for Senator Gather and Senator Rodriguez to take charge of the Financial Affairs and Internal Affairs Committees, respectively. The unanimous slate confirmation proposed by President Zachary Nepote was accepted, indicating a unified and resolute SGA.

Strategic Plan for the Semester

The assembly also witnessed the unveiling of the strategic plan for the term. This comprehensive roadmap emphasized career readiness for student workers and advocated for higher wages based on experience. In a bid to engage the student community, the SGA has planned several events for the semester, including the University Life Awards, SGA Field Day, and the SGA Earth Day Fair. These events are expected to foster a sense of unity, awareness, and involvement among the student body.

The Business Affairs Committee, under Senator Powell, will focus on student housing, a critical aspect of student life at UTSA. Also, the Academic Affairs Committee, led by Senator Gonzalez, aims to expand open education resources and promote graduate school opportunities, thereby enhancing the academic landscape of the university.