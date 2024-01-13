en English
Utica to Host Film Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
Utica’s Resource Center for Independent Living (RCIL) is preparing to host a free film screening dedicated to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 19th. The event, a collaborative effort between the RCIL, New York State, and the Mohawk Valley Hate and Bias Prevention Regional Council, is set to be held at the Dorothy Smith Center for Advocacy.

Panel Discussion and Film Screening

Following the screening, a panel composed of Freddie Hamilton, Roosevelt Patterson, and Margaret Gallaway will be engaged in a conversation about the central themes of King’s work. These themes are categorized into four pillars: Resilience, Service, Faith/Unity, and Empowerment. The film will spotlight various individuals and groups from across New York State who personify these principles.

Notable Features of Film

The film will feature Corky Lee for his influential photography work, highlighting the challenges faced by the Asian-American community. Flonzina Haizlip-Moore will also be recognized for her family’s century-long tradition of running a soup kitchen aiding the Underground Railroad. Other noteworthy features include Harry Belafonte’s non-profit, The Gathering for Justice, the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers, and the SUNY Binghamton African Dance & Drum Ensemble, among others.

Event Details and Registration

The event announcement mentioned that refreshments would be available for attendees. Registration details for those interested in attending this tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy have also been provided.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

