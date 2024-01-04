UTEP Faculty Recognized Among Top 2% of Most-Cited Researchers Worldwide

Twenty faculty members from The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) have been recognized among the top 2% of the most-cited researchers worldwide, according to the Stanford-Elsevier ranking. This is a list of prestigious researchers based on citation metrics developed by scientists at Stanford University. UTEP’s Physics Department’s professor and chair, Mark Pederson, stands out with the highest citation count among his UTEP colleagues.

Impact on UTEP and Pederson’s Vision

Pederson highlighted the significance of this recognition, emphasizing that it attracts research funding to the university. This economic inflow, in turn, creates work opportunities for students, a group that UTEP frequently serves, especially those who are the first in their families to attend college. Pederson expressed his privilege as a scientist working on challenging problems that are important to society and hopes his work will have a meaningful impact.

Physics: A Field of Opportunity

Pederson described physics as an increasingly relevant field for young scientists due to the multitude of problems yet to be solved. With this recognition, the Physics Department at UTEP aims to expand student opportunities, including the addition of a new Ph.D. program focused on quantum computing. It is a field where UTEP boasts some of the top experts.

UTEP’s Contribution to Science, Engineering, and Liberal Arts

The three colleges at UTEP represented on the list are the College of Science, the College of Engineering, and the College of Liberal Arts. This recognition further cements UTEP’s position as a leading research institution, particularly in the context of serving a largely Mexican-American student body. As a Tier One emerging university in Texas, UTEP continues to make strides in providing excellent higher education opportunities for historically underserved populations.