Science & Technology

Utah’s Watermelon Snow: A Colorful Algal Phenomenon

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:56 am EST
As the heat of the summer season approaches, the mountain peaks of Cache County in Utah are preparing a vibrant spectacle, not of wildflowers, but of watermelon snow. This phenomenon, characterized by shades of pink, red, and orange, is not some whimsical art installation but the work of naturally occurring algae.

The Science Behind the Colors

The colorful hues of the snow are attributed to a particular type of algae, which produces a pigment as a defense mechanism against UV radiation. This pigment also absorbs heat, assisting the algae in accessing water by melting the surrounding snow. Visitors to areas like Tony Grove Lake are both amused and intrigued by the colorful snow, with some noting the change in color to orange on their shoes after stepping on the snow.

Researching Implications of Algal Bloom

Assistant Professor Scott Hotaling from Utah State University’s Department of Watershed Sciences is delving into the impact of this algal bloom on snow melt, particularly in drought years. While the research is still in its early stages, results are anticipated within two years. The findings could have significant implications for our understanding of snowpack melt rates and the broader climate change conversation.

Locals Welcome Accelerated Melting

Despite potential implications for snowpack melt rates, some locals welcome the accelerated melting process, looking forward to summer activities. The transformation of the snow into a colorful spectacle is an added bonus, making the wait for summer just a little bit more exciting.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country in California, the state’s beaches are mesmerizing visitors with a different algal phenomenon. Bioluminescent algae are causing waves to light up in blue, creating a stunning visual effect. This spectacle is also caused by tiny marine phytoplankton that proliferate in the water, further highlighting the fascinating and diverse effects of algae across different landscapes.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

