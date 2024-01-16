Utah's North Ogden Divide Remains Closed Following Heavy Snowfall

In response to a heavy snowfall over the past weekend, the North Ogden divide in Weber County, Utah remains under closure. The decision, initially announced on Friday, Jan. 12, was prioritized by the Weber County Sheriff's Office to ensure the safety of motorists. Despite the tireless efforts of the Weber County Roads Department and Weber County Search and Rescue, who kick-started the snow removal process on Tuesday, Jan. 16, the reopening timeline of the road remains uncertain.

Impact of Snowfall on North Ogden Canyon Road

The North Ogden Canyon Road has been significantly impacted, with images revealing a considerable accumulation of snow along the roadway and its surroundings. The unexpected snowfall and potential avalanche conditions necessitated the closing of several roads in Weber County, including the North Ogden divide. This decision was publicized in a Facebook post by the Weber County Sheriff's Office on Friday morning.

Nordic Valley Ski Resort Suffered Fire Damage

In an unfortunate turn of events, the Nordic Valley Ski Resort in Weber County, Utah, suffered extensive damage due to a fire. The firefighting efforts were complicated by buried hydrants, gusty winds, smoke, and freezing temperatures. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and the resort remains closed until further notice. Owned by Skyline Mountain LLC and a part of Power Pass, the resort offers a range of activities including tobogganing, night skiing, a ski school, and rentals. The Weber Fire District has since urged everyone to check fire hydrants in their area.

Snowpack Situation in Utah

Utah's snowpack situation has seen marked improvement over the past two weeks, thanks to a series of storms. The statewide snowpack average has risen to 7.1 inches of snow water equivalent, hitting 99% of the median average. Meteorologist Matt Johnson of KSL reports Utah is in the midst of a 'season-saving storm cycle.' Despite this, Utah's snowpack still lingers at 44% of the median peak with 78 days remaining before the average peak in early April. However, climate experts remain optimistic that most of Utah's reservoirs will refill due to the water gained in the previous year.