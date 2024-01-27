Utah's February Spectacle: Bald Eagle Viewing Events

Unfolding a unique spectacle of nature, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has announced a series of bald eagle viewing events throughout February, providing a window into the lives of these majestic creatures as they escape the harsh northern climates in search of food. The events, a blend of education and adventure, are scheduled in three diverse regions of Utah, each presenting an opportune setting for wildlife enthusiasts and curious minds to observe and understand bald eagles in their natural habitat.

Three Regions, Three Events

Each event is strategically located to optimize the viewing experience. The bald eagle journey commences on February 2nd at Rush Lake Ranch in southern Utah, followed by a stopover at Fountain Green State Fish Hatchery in the central region on February 3rd. The expedition culminates at the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Wildlife Education Center in Farmington on February 17th. At each location, participants will be guided by experienced DWR staff and volunteers who will assist with eagle spotting and share enlightening insights about these magnificent birds.

Tools for the Journey

Emphasizing on an immersive wildlife experience, attendees are encouraged to bring their own binoculars, fostering a closer connection with the landscapes and the birds. To ensure no one misses out, spotting scopes will also be available at the venues, facilitating a detailed observation of the bald eagles. This blend of personal and provided equipment is a testament to DWR's commitment to making wildlife accessible and engaging for all.

Expanding the Horizon

For those with an insatiable thirst for exploring, the DWR has also suggested other areas in northern and northeastern Utah as prime spots for bald eagle sightings. These additional locations offer extended opportunities for eagle enthusiasts to witness these birds of prey in their natural habitat, underscoring the rich wildlife diversity that Utah has to offer.