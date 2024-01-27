Utah Tech University's Trailblazing Speaker Series: Cultivating Learning Opportunities Across Disciplines

In an ambitious endeavor to foster learning and enlightenment, Utah Tech University is set to host the Trailblazing Speaker Series throughout the Spring 2024 semester. The series, which features 50-minute presentations, will be held every Tuesday at the Dunford Auditorium, located within the university's Browning Learning Resource Center. Reflecting the broad academic spectrum of the institution, the presentations are open to both students and the general public.

Collaborative Effort, Diverse Disciplines

Overseen by a committee of associate deans from various colleges and the library, the series showcases speakers from an array of disciplines across the United States. This collaborative effort not only emphasizes the diversity of topics covered, but also reflects the various emphasis areas of the colleges involved.

Academic Enrichment and Learning Opportunities

Rob Gray, the director of Learning Services and associate dean for Library & Open Learning Services at Utah Tech, highlighted the series' objective to provide educational enrichment and learning opportunities to the Southern Utah community. Students who register for the series as a course stand to earn one academic credit, fostering a culture of continuous learning within the institution.

A Longstanding Tradition

The Trailblazing Speaker Series, formerly known as the University Forum, is a longstanding and popular event on campus. With a history of attracting both faculty and students, as well as the wider Southern Utah community, the series is anticipated to continue its successful run for many years. For individuals seeking further information, Utah Tech University's website serves as a comprehensive resource.