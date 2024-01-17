Utah Steps Up Wildlife Conservation: Constructs New Migration Aids

The state of Utah, known for its diverse wildlife and picturesque landscapes, has been pioneering initiatives aimed at reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions and facilitating safe migrations of wildlife and fish. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR), Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), and a host of partners have joined hands in this endeavor. In 2023, they installed seven new structures to aid migration in various regions, including Upper Kanab Creek and other waterways in Southern Utah.

Utah Wildlife Migration Initiative: A Leap Forward

Established in 1975, the Utah Wildlife Migration Initiative has been at the forefront of wildlife conservation efforts. It's a beacon of understanding and tracking the migration patterns of wildlife and fish species using innovative methods like GPS tracking devices for animals and implanted transmitters for fish. The Initiative's work has contributed to the construction of over 119 structures that have provided safe passage for animals across the state.

The Journey of Collaboration and Construction

The planning, design, and construction of these wildlife passages are no small feat. They require intensive collaboration between state agencies, land management agencies, private landowners, and other organizations. Each structure represents years of meticulous planning, research, and execution. The first wildlife overpass in the United States was built in Utah in 1975, setting a precedent for other states to follow.

Securing Future for Wildlife

In addition to the seven structures installed in 2023, DWR and UDOT have secured grants for future wildlife crossings. The migration data provided by DWR plays a crucial role in making informed decisions and securing funding for these projects. It's a testament to Utah's commitment to wildlife conservation. The state has been awarded nearly $5.5 million for the construction of wildlife underpasses near Kanab as part of the US 89 Safety Corridor Project. Wildlife overpasses, like the one in Parleys Canyon, have already proven their efficacy, with footage showing a variety of animals, including moose, bobcats, bears, porcupines, mule deer, and coyotes, safely crossing.

For those interested in the funding and selection process for these wildlife solutions, more information is available on the DWR website and the DWR Wild podcast.