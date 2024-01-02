en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Utah State University Introduces Annual Series Focused on Conflict Resolution

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
Utah State University Introduces Annual Series Focused on Conflict Resolution

Utah State University (USU) announces the initiation of an annual lecture series, the President’s Forum on Conflict and Conflict Resolution, slated to begin in February. The forum, steered by the university’s president, Elizabeth Cantwell, aspires to cultivate a culture of respect, open-minded inquiry, and thoughtful dialogue within the Aggie community.

Noteworthy Participants

The series will host eminent personalities like Irshad Manji, a globally recognized advocate of moral courage, and Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox. The inaugural session of the series will take place on February 5 at the Caine College of the Arts Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall. Here, Cantwell, Manji, and Cox will engage in a discussion aimed at bolstering the community’s capacity to engage constructively across ideological differences.

Keynote Presentation

Manji is also set to deliver a keynote presentation focusing on the establishment of healthy relationships and innovative teamwork in the face of challenging issues. Governor Cox, an alumnus of Utah State University, has been championing improved methods of disagreement through a National Governors Association initiative. This initiative aims at teaching the youth about healthy conflict. Both speakers underscore the significance of productive discourse and the ability to converse on contentious topics in a manner that leads to problem-solving rather than perpetual conflict.

Implications of the Series

The President’s Forum on Conflict and Conflict Resolution is an innovative step towards fostering a culture of respect and open dialogue within the Aggie community. The series aims to empower participants to navigate conflicts and opportunities for academic and personal growth. With numerous renowned experts and practitioners scheduled to contribute each year, the series promises to shed light on various themes and topics related to conflict resolution. It is a testament to USU’s commitment to promoting an atmosphere of open-minded inquiry and thoughtful dialogue within its community.

0
Education United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Supreme Court Dismisses PIL Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign

By Dil Bar Irshad

Educating to Empower: The Fight for Comprehensive Sex Education in Dominican Republic

By Justice Nwafor

Calls to Reassess Alberta's Diploma Exam Program

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Youth Climate Institute Hosts Inaugural Networking Event

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mohawk Student Creates Pronunciation Guides: A Step Towards Cultural U ...
@Education · 4 mins
Mohawk Student Creates Pronunciation Guides: A Step Towards Cultural U ...
heart comment 0
Makseth International School: A Beacon of Academic Excellence and World-Class Facilities in Kadoma

By Salman Khan

Makseth International School: A Beacon of Academic Excellence and World-Class Facilities in Kadoma
Philippine President Signs Laws for New Medical Colleges: A Step Towards Medical Excellence

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine President Signs Laws for New Medical Colleges: A Step Towards Medical Excellence
Nöbetçi Kitaphane: More than Just a Library

By Safak Costu

Nöbetçi Kitaphane: More than Just a Library
A Second Chance at Education: Minister Aisha Jumwa’s Initiative for Girls

By Israel Ojoko

A Second Chance at Education: Minister Aisha Jumwa's Initiative for Girls
Latest Headlines
World News
PTI Leaders Ali Zaidi and Haleem Adil Sheikh Indicted for Allegedly Aiding Hassan Niazi's Escape
14 seconds
PTI Leaders Ali Zaidi and Haleem Adil Sheikh Indicted for Allegedly Aiding Hassan Niazi's Escape
Ipswich Town Set to Secure Loan Deal for Brighton's Jeremy Sarmiento
15 seconds
Ipswich Town Set to Secure Loan Deal for Brighton's Jeremy Sarmiento
Anavex Announces Promising Results in Pediatric Rett Syndrome Trial
16 seconds
Anavex Announces Promising Results in Pediatric Rett Syndrome Trial
Iraq's Prisons at 300% Capacity: Human Rights Activist Proposes Correctional City
22 seconds
Iraq's Prisons at 300% Capacity: Human Rights Activist Proposes Correctional City
Centene Corporation Settles Overbilling Allegations with $25.9 Million Payment to South Carolina
26 seconds
Centene Corporation Settles Overbilling Allegations with $25.9 Million Payment to South Carolina
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
34 seconds
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
France to Stop Accepting Foreign-Trained Imams in Bid to Curb Influence
2 mins
France to Stop Accepting Foreign-Trained Imams in Bid to Curb Influence
Kansas City Royals' Strategic Line-Up Decisions: Spring Training and Beyond
2 mins
Kansas City Royals' Strategic Line-Up Decisions: Spring Training and Beyond
Japan Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 48, Rescue Operations Continue Amid Aftershocks
3 mins
Japan Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 48, Rescue Operations Continue Amid Aftershocks
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
6 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
6 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app