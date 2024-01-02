Utah State University Introduces Annual Series Focused on Conflict Resolution

Utah State University (USU) announces the initiation of an annual lecture series, the President’s Forum on Conflict and Conflict Resolution, slated to begin in February. The forum, steered by the university’s president, Elizabeth Cantwell, aspires to cultivate a culture of respect, open-minded inquiry, and thoughtful dialogue within the Aggie community.

Noteworthy Participants

The series will host eminent personalities like Irshad Manji, a globally recognized advocate of moral courage, and Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox. The inaugural session of the series will take place on February 5 at the Caine College of the Arts Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall. Here, Cantwell, Manji, and Cox will engage in a discussion aimed at bolstering the community’s capacity to engage constructively across ideological differences.

Keynote Presentation

Manji is also set to deliver a keynote presentation focusing on the establishment of healthy relationships and innovative teamwork in the face of challenging issues. Governor Cox, an alumnus of Utah State University, has been championing improved methods of disagreement through a National Governors Association initiative. This initiative aims at teaching the youth about healthy conflict. Both speakers underscore the significance of productive discourse and the ability to converse on contentious topics in a manner that leads to problem-solving rather than perpetual conflict.

Implications of the Series

The President’s Forum on Conflict and Conflict Resolution is an innovative step towards fostering a culture of respect and open dialogue within the Aggie community. The series aims to empower participants to navigate conflicts and opportunities for academic and personal growth. With numerous renowned experts and practitioners scheduled to contribute each year, the series promises to shed light on various themes and topics related to conflict resolution. It is a testament to USU’s commitment to promoting an atmosphere of open-minded inquiry and thoughtful dialogue within its community.