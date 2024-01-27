Utah State Defeats Boise State in Overtime Thriller, Claims Mountain West Lead

Utah State claimed a hard-won victory over Boise State on Saturday, securing a 90-84 overtime win and moving them to the top of the Mountain West. The match, played in Boise, Idaho, was a nail-biter, with both teams displaying robust performances. Utah State's Darius Brown II led the Aggies with 19 points, contributing significantly to the win. His teammates, Ian Martinez and Josh Uduje, were not far behind, each adding 18 points to the total score.

Utah State's Winning Streak Continues

The victory marks Utah State's 17th win in their last 18 games, a testament to their formidable form this season. Adding to the team's triumph, Great Osobor and Isaac Johnson achieved impressive double-doubles. Osobor contributed a solid 14 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, while Johnson added 13 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out. The team's overall field goal percentage was 48.3%, including 6 of 23 from the 3-point range.

Boise State's Valiant Effort

Boise State showcased a strong game despite the loss, with Tyson Degenhart leading the Broncos with a game-high 24 points. O'Mar Stanley followed close behind with 20 points and nine rebounds, although he also fouled out. Chibuzo Agbo and Max Rice added 15 and 14 points, respectively, to the Broncos' score. Boise State shot 40% and made 9 of 28 3-point attempts.

Thrilling Game with Several Lead Changes

The game was closely contested, with several lead changes that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Utah State managed to pull ahead in overtime, maintaining their lead despite Boise State's diligent efforts to close the gap. Key plays, such as Martinez's layup to tie the game at the end of regulation and his subsequent free throws in overtime, were crucial in securing the win for Utah State.

This win places Utah State firmly at the top of the Mountain West standings, marking an important milestone in their season.