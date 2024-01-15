en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Utah Snowstorm Strands Over 100 Vehicles: A Tale of Climatic Fury and Human Resilience

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:17 pm EST
Utah Snowstorm Strands Over 100 Vehicles: A Tale of Climatic Fury and Human Resilience

In an unprecedented display of climatic fury and human resilience, over a hundred vehicles were stranded near Strawberry Valley, Utah, on the night of January 12. High winds and heavy snowfall brought traffic to a standstill on SR-40, leading to a major traffic disruption that tested the endurance and preparedness of all involved.

Unleashing the Storm

The weather turned hostile with an abruptness that caught travelers off-guard. The severity of the snowfall, combined with high winds, rendered traditional vehicle travel inoperative. Avalanche threats loomed large, forcing the Utah Department of Transportation to close multiple canyons over the weekend. Mountain routes became danger zones, prompting Utah Gov Spencer Cox to advise residents to avoid these areas. Even the usually reliable snowplows were deemed ineffective in the face of the storm’s severity, with operations ceasing after 9 p.m.

The Struggle for Safety

The plight of the stranded drivers on the SR-40, trapped in blinding white-out conditions, was a stark reminder of nature’s unpredictability. Multiple slide-offs were reported, and several people sustained minor injuries. One individual was even suspected of having hypothermia. The road from Strawberry Reservoir to Duchesne was shut down due to low visibility and treacherous winter road conditions. The only viable modes of transportation for rescue efforts were Snowmobiles and Tracked UTVs.

Unity in Adversity

The scale of the incident necessitated a concerted effort from multiple search and rescue teams. Teams from neighboring counties stepped in to provide support, working for several hours to assist those in need and get them back on the road. Their collective efforts ensured the safety of all stranded drivers and showcased the power of unity in the face of adversity. Today, as the storm subsides and the rescue operations conclude, we are reminded once again of the strength of the human spirit in overcoming the fiercest of storms.

0
Transportation United States Weather
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
1 min ago
Cycling to Work Linked to Reduced Mental Health Prescriptions, Study Finds
In a groundbreaking study, data from nearly 380,000 individuals residing in Scotland has revealed a correlation between cycling to work and a reduced propensity for mental health issues. The research, orchestrated by the University of Edinburgh, focused on inhabitants of Edinburgh and Glasgow who lived in close proximity to a cycle path and had no
Cycling to Work Linked to Reduced Mental Health Prescriptions, Study Finds
SriLankan Airlines Targets India as Key Market for Tourism Growth
7 mins ago
SriLankan Airlines Targets India as Key Market for Tourism Growth
Huntsville International Airport Braces for Winter Weather: Implements Snow and Ice Removal Protocols
11 mins ago
Huntsville International Airport Braces for Winter Weather: Implements Snow and Ice Removal Protocols
UK Roads in Crisis: Pothole-Related Breakdowns Reach Five-Year High
2 mins ago
UK Roads in Crisis: Pothole-Related Breakdowns Reach Five-Year High
Overpass Sign Collapse Causes Traffic Disruption on Route 111 in New Hampshire
2 mins ago
Overpass Sign Collapse Causes Traffic Disruption on Route 111 in New Hampshire
Malaysia Halts Costly Road Safety Campaign Launches: A Step Towards Fiscal Responsibility or a Risk to Road Safety?
7 mins ago
Malaysia Halts Costly Road Safety Campaign Launches: A Step Towards Fiscal Responsibility or a Risk to Road Safety?
Latest Headlines
World News
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Killed in Tragic Home Invasion
11 seconds
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Killed in Tragic Home Invasion
Postponed Inauguration Sparks Protests Amidst Political Controversy in Guatemala
27 seconds
Postponed Inauguration Sparks Protests Amidst Political Controversy in Guatemala
Climate Activists Label Trump 'Climate Criminal' at Iowa Rally
27 seconds
Climate Activists Label Trump 'Climate Criminal' at Iowa Rally
Arctic Blast Transforms Vancouver Into Winter Sports Haven
35 seconds
Arctic Blast Transforms Vancouver Into Winter Sports Haven
Kareem Hunt Hints at Staying with Cleveland Browns Amidst Off-Season Uncertainty
1 min
Kareem Hunt Hints at Staying with Cleveland Browns Amidst Off-Season Uncertainty
Cycling to Work Linked to Reduced Mental Health Prescriptions, Study Finds
1 min
Cycling to Work Linked to Reduced Mental Health Prescriptions, Study Finds
Ultrasound Experiment Offers Potential Breakthrough in Alzheimer's Treatment
1 min
Ultrasound Experiment Offers Potential Breakthrough in Alzheimer's Treatment
UCLA vs USC Women's Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined
2 mins
UCLA vs USC Women's Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined
Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Ready for High-Stakes NFL Playoff Showdown
2 mins
Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Ready for High-Stakes NFL Playoff Showdown
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app