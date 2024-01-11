Utah Seeks Volunteers for Crucial Statewide Homelessness Count

Utah is sounding the call for volunteers who are willing to lend their time and effort to participate in the annual ‘Point-in-Time (PIT)’ count, a crucial initiative aimed at determining the number of people experiencing homelessness throughout the state. The PIT count, a meticulous process that involves counting and interviewing individuals who are homeless, is slated to take place from January 25-27.

What Volunteers Need to Know

Volunteers, once enlisted, will be tasked with discerning where each person slept on the night of January 24. This is a detail of paramount importance for the count. However, before volunteers are let loose into the field, they must undergo a series of training sessions. These sessions cover a broad range of topics, from approach and interview techniques to discussions on racial equity and a trauma-informed approach to interactions.

The Urgency of Accurate Counting

State Homeless Coordinator Wayne Niederhauser underscored the urgency of this mission. He emphasized that volunteer support is not just useful, but essential for an accurate count. The numbers crunched from this count play a significant role for policymakers. They serve as a solid foundation upon which effective programs and services for the unhoused population can be developed and implemented.

End Utah Homelessness Campaign

Officials are seeking volunteers in all parts of Utah, not just in the densely populated urban areas. They are encouraging participation for all three days of the count. However, they understand the constraints of time and have made it possible for well-meaning individuals to sign up for only one day if that is what their schedules permit. For those who are interested in volunteering, more information is available and sign-ups are being accepted on the End Utah Homelessness website.

This PIT count is a significant part of a broader push to address the issue of homelessness in Utah. The data gathered will not only inform the development of services offered by organizations like the Iron County Care and Share, but it will also influence the distribution of grants to local homeless councils. These numbers also provide a stark picture of the challenge posed by the lack of affordable housing in the state. They underscore the need for more responsive homeless services, particularly in rural Utah.