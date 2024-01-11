en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Utah Seeks Volunteers for Crucial Statewide Homelessness Count

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST
Utah Seeks Volunteers for Crucial Statewide Homelessness Count

Utah is sounding the call for volunteers who are willing to lend their time and effort to participate in the annual ‘Point-in-Time (PIT)’ count, a crucial initiative aimed at determining the number of people experiencing homelessness throughout the state. The PIT count, a meticulous process that involves counting and interviewing individuals who are homeless, is slated to take place from January 25-27.

What Volunteers Need to Know

Volunteers, once enlisted, will be tasked with discerning where each person slept on the night of January 24. This is a detail of paramount importance for the count. However, before volunteers are let loose into the field, they must undergo a series of training sessions. These sessions cover a broad range of topics, from approach and interview techniques to discussions on racial equity and a trauma-informed approach to interactions.

The Urgency of Accurate Counting

State Homeless Coordinator Wayne Niederhauser underscored the urgency of this mission. He emphasized that volunteer support is not just useful, but essential for an accurate count. The numbers crunched from this count play a significant role for policymakers. They serve as a solid foundation upon which effective programs and services for the unhoused population can be developed and implemented.

End Utah Homelessness Campaign

Officials are seeking volunteers in all parts of Utah, not just in the densely populated urban areas. They are encouraging participation for all three days of the count. However, they understand the constraints of time and have made it possible for well-meaning individuals to sign up for only one day if that is what their schedules permit. For those who are interested in volunteering, more information is available and sign-ups are being accepted on the End Utah Homelessness website.

This PIT count is a significant part of a broader push to address the issue of homelessness in Utah. The data gathered will not only inform the development of services offered by organizations like the Iron County Care and Share, but it will also influence the distribution of grants to local homeless councils. These numbers also provide a stark picture of the challenge posed by the lack of affordable housing in the state. They underscore the need for more responsive homeless services, particularly in rural Utah.

0
Society United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
21 mins ago
Urgent Call for Improved Support Systems for GBV Victims: A Discussion with Faith Odhiambo
In a recent discussion led by Vicky Rubadiri on CitizenWeekend, Faith Odhiambo, a staunch advocate for gender-based violence (GBV) victims, underscored the pressing need for bolstered guidance and support mechanisms for those affected by GBV. Odhiambo’s comments highlighted the fissures in the current system – glaring gaps that, unless promptly addressed, continue to hamper effective
Urgent Call for Improved Support Systems for GBV Victims: A Discussion with Faith Odhiambo
Teenager Missing in Didsbury: Greater Manchester Police Appeal for Public Assistance
2 hours ago
Teenager Missing in Didsbury: Greater Manchester Police Appeal for Public Assistance
Jo Koy Returns to Stand-Up, Addresses Golden Globes Controversy
3 hours ago
Jo Koy Returns to Stand-Up, Addresses Golden Globes Controversy
Mauritius Emphasizes Cultural Unity with Special Leave for Ram Mandir Consecration
26 mins ago
Mauritius Emphasizes Cultural Unity with Special Leave for Ram Mandir Consecration
Rutherford County Unveils Monument, Echoing the County's Past of Slavery
49 mins ago
Rutherford County Unveils Monument, Echoing the County's Past of Slavery
Alberta Wambua Sheds Light on State's Shortcomings in Addressing GBV
1 hour ago
Alberta Wambua Sheds Light on State's Shortcomings in Addressing GBV
Latest Headlines
World News
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Secures Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Olympics
55 seconds
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Secures Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Olympics
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
1 min
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
Fatal Shooting Incident Escalates Tensions in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
2 mins
Fatal Shooting Incident Escalates Tensions in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
3 mins
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Spike in Seasonal Influenza Cases: SMDHU Urges Vaccination and Precaution
6 mins
Spike in Seasonal Influenza Cases: SMDHU Urges Vaccination and Precaution
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
12 mins
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
17 mins
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
18 mins
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
AFCON 2023 Kick-off: Cote d'Ivoire Claims Victory Over Guinea-Bissau
20 mins
AFCON 2023 Kick-off: Cote d'Ivoire Claims Victory Over Guinea-Bissau
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
1 hour
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
1 hour
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app