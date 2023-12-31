en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Utah Preps for New Year Amid Weather and Real Estate Updates

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 7:25 pm EST
Utah Preps for New Year Amid Weather and Real Estate Updates

As we usher in 2024, law enforcement in Utah is urging the public to celebrate with caution, issuing a stern reminder about the perils of drunk driving and the importance of fireworks safety. With the holiday spirit in the air and New Year’s Eve celebrations on the horizon, they are offering incentives to keep revellers off the roads and ensuring adherence to the laws governing fireworks in various cities.

Technology Updates in Service of Weather Forecasting

Simultaneously, Google has revamped its Clock app for Pixel phones, introducing a fresh design for the weather forecast feature. The new layout presents weather information for the forthcoming day once the user dismisses their morning alarm, offering a snapshot of the current temperature and anticipated conditions. Korean tech giant Samsung has also rolled out an update for its Galaxy Store app with version 6.6.12.6, enhancing performance, stability, and user interface design. The Samsung Reminder app also got a facelift with numerous updates, adding new features and improvements to enrich user experience.

Weather Advisory: Prepare for Rain and Snow Showers

Utah residents should brace for a mix of rain and snow showers on Saturday morning, although conditions are expected to clear up by afternoon. With New Year’s Eve falling on Sunday, law enforcement joins hands with local restaurants and businesses in their hope for a safe and economically fruitful holiday weekend.

Real Estate Updates: A Tale of Two Properties

In the world of real estate, a suburb record has been set by a $40 million home that, despite its hefty price tag, still requires further work. On a different note, a waterfront property with a price tag of $375,000 has caught the market’s attention, albeit with a caveat – it is unsuitable for overnight stays. Both properties are likely to intrigue potential buyers or those keenly following the real estate market.

Drunk Driving Alert: Stay Sober, Stay Alive

As the countdown to the New Year begins, law enforcement is doubling down on its call for responsible celebrations. National data unveils a disturbing 117% surge in drunk-driving-related fatalities during this period, underscoring the importance of designating a sober driver, using ride-hailing apps, or taking a cab home. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is also pitching in with safety tips to prevent drunk driving accidents.

0
United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Year-end Recap: NASA's 'Message in a Bottle', Job Losses, Cybersecurity, and Space Missions

By BNN Correspondents

NASA's 'Message in a Bottle' Campaign Nears Deadline: Over 2.4 Million Names Destined for Jupiter

By Dil Bar Irshad

NASA Veteran Jay F. Honeycutt: A Beacon of Wisdom in a Complex World

By BNN Correspondents

Tragedy Strikes Prominent Massachusetts Family: A Tale of Hidden Struggles

By BNN Correspondents

USA Boxing's 'Transgender Policy': A Step towards Inclusivity or a Jab ...
@Sports · 39 mins
USA Boxing's 'Transgender Policy': A Step towards Inclusivity or a Jab ...
heart comment 0
2023 in Space: A Year of Triumphs and Trials

By BNN Correspondents

2023 in Space: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
2023: A Wild Year in Music – Peaks, Shifts, and Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

2023: A Wild Year in Music - Peaks, Shifts, and Challenges
Michigan State Triumphs Over Indiana State in Tightly Contested Basketball Game

By Salman Khan

Michigan State Triumphs Over Indiana State in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
‘Son of a Critch’ Set to Launch its Third Season

By Sakchi Khandelwal

'Son of a Critch' Set to Launch its Third Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolutionizing Steak Cooking: The Onion Tenderizing Technique
2 mins
Revolutionizing Steak Cooking: The Onion Tenderizing Technique
Nigeria's President Tinubu Proposes Securitization of N7.3 Trillion Ways and Means Revenue
3 mins
Nigeria's President Tinubu Proposes Securitization of N7.3 Trillion Ways and Means Revenue
Gambia's Scorpions Ready to Strike in AFCON 2023: A Preview
3 mins
Gambia's Scorpions Ready to Strike in AFCON 2023: A Preview
Street Legal Car with Race Engine Upends Automotive Norms
19 mins
Street Legal Car with Race Engine Upends Automotive Norms
UDJT Unravels Chad's Socio-Political Tapestry: A Comprehensive Review of 2023
19 mins
UDJT Unravels Chad's Socio-Political Tapestry: A Comprehensive Review of 2023
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Accountability Measures for Political Parties Receiving Public Funds
20 mins
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Accountability Measures for Political Parties Receiving Public Funds
Sault Area Hospital Faces Twin Viral Outbreaks; Imposes Visitation Restrictions
21 mins
Sault Area Hospital Faces Twin Viral Outbreaks; Imposes Visitation Restrictions
Manchester United Falters in 2-1 Defeat to Nottingham Forest
23 mins
Manchester United Falters in 2-1 Defeat to Nottingham Forest
Thousands Rally in Belgrade Against Alleged Electoral Fraud
23 mins
Thousands Rally in Belgrade Against Alleged Electoral Fraud
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
2 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
6 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
7 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
8 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
9 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
10 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
11 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
11 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
12 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app