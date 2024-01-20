Utah Legislature Considers 'Success Sequence' for School Curriculum

Utah's legislature has embarked on a journey that could change the trajectory of the state's education system. At the core of this transformation is a proposed resolution, SJR3, to integrate a model known as the 'success sequence' into the curriculum for grades 6 through 12. This model, a concept that has garnered favor among conservative circles, outlines a path to success that involves obtaining a high school diploma, securing full-time employment, marrying, and then starting a family.

The Success Sequence and its Implications

Proponents of the success sequence argue that this linear progression significantly mitigates the risk of poverty, thereby fostering a more prosperous society. The model is not without its merits. Research suggests that an overwhelming 97% of millennials who adhered to this sequence found themselves above the poverty line in their late twenties to early thirties. However, it's not all sunshine and rainbows.

Critiques of the Success Sequence

The success sequence has also attracted its fair share of criticism. Detractors argue that the model fails to account for racial disparities and systemic issues, offering a simplified solution to a complex problem. They contend that the success sequence places the onus of poverty on individual choices, overlooking deeper societal problems. Notably, it has been suggested that the model may disproportionately impact people of color and women.

Utah's Embrace of the Success Sequence

Despite these critiques, several Utah organizations have publicly endorsed the resolution. These include the Sutherland Institute and the Utah Office of Families. Interestingly, Utah's abstinence-based sex education mirrors the principles of the success sequence, and faith-based organizations are encouraged to participate in its implementation. Furthermore, the Utah State Board of Education has expressed its support for the initiative, and if the resolution passes, will shoulder the responsibility of assimilating it into school curricula.