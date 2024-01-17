Utah Diaper Bank Marks Decade of Growth, Distributing Over 1.6 Million Diapers

In 2013, the Utah Diaper Bank dispatched its first shipment of more than 11,000 diapers. A decade later, this non-profit organization, led by Executive Director and Founder Vic Velivis, has grown to distribute over 1.6 million diapers by the end of 2023, reaching those in need across Utah.

Advertisment

The Expansion Journey

Over the years, the Diaper Bank has exponentially expanded its operations. It collaborates with over thirty-five non-profit organizations and agencies to distribute diapers monthly throughout the Wasatch front and back. In a strategic partnership with the Utah Food Bank, the Diaper Bank extends its reach to sixteen additional cities on a quarterly basis.

Volunteer Work and Donations

Advertisment

The organization's impressive achievements are made possible through the tireless work of an all-volunteer team and the generous use of two donated buildings. Remarkably, about a third of the diapers distributed come from drives organized by various groups. These groups include companies, church groups, social organizations, and individuals who contribute to the cause and help repackage the diapers into generic sets of twenty-five.

Looking Forward

As the Utah Diaper Bank continues to grow, they are preparing to move into a new space. With this transition comes a call for volunteers to assist in the move and beyond. Information about volunteer opportunities can be found on the Diaper Bank's website, inviting all to be a part of this noble cause.