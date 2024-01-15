Utah Delegation Visits China: Spotlight on Youth Exchanges in U.S.-China Relations

A delegation from the U.S. state of Utah, led by former governor and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Michael Leavitt, recently embarked on a culture exchange-themed visit to Beijing and Shanghai. The visit, which spanned from January 7 to 13, 2024, brought together an eclectic mix of officials, scholars, language specialists, and school children, all united in their goal of bolstering U.S.-China relations through youth exchanges.

Utah’s Emphasis on Culture Exchange

Utah, renowned for its extensive Chinese language immersion program, has long been an advocate of fostering cultural and linguistic fluency. The program, which spans 35 schools, has seen the involvement of nearly 20,000 students. The delegation underscored the program’s importance in facilitating firsthand experiences with Chinese families and promoting face-to-face communication, essential elements in building trust and understanding between the nations.

Meeting Chinese Counterparts

During their visit, the delegation engaged in a series of meetings with Chinese students and officials. These interactions served to highlight the shared benefits of people-to-people engagement. The delegation was particularly enthusiastic about Chinese President Xi Jinping’s proposal to invite 50,000 young Americans for exchange programs in China, viewing it as a testament to the belief that personal interactions can help dispel fear and misunderstandings between nations.

Personal Stories of Cultural Engagement

Among the delegation members, student Peyton Shields stood out. Having studied Chinese for 11 years, Shields participated in joint cultural activities, demonstrating the significance of understanding and cooperation at a personal level. These efforts underline the role of youth exchanges in not only improving U.S.-China relations but also promoting mutual understanding and appreciation between the two countries.