Utah Couple Discovers They Are Cousins After Three Years of Marriage: A Viral TikTok Revelation

In a startling twist of events, a married couple from Utah, USA, Nick and Tylee, has taken the internet by storm after confessing on their TikTok channel that they discovered they were cousins, three years into their relationship. Their initial video on this revelation has gone viral, amassing over 6 million views and spawning a myriad of reactions from the TikTok community.

Unfazed by Blood Ties

Despite the shocking discovery of their genetic relationship, the couple appears to be taking it in stride. Their posts on TikTok, which include them kissing and joking about their situation, attest to their untroubled attitude. The specifics of their familial connection, including how closely related they are or how they uncovered this fact, remain undisclosed.

Legal and Ethical Implications

In Utah, where the couple resides, the law forbids marriage between first cousins. However, marriages between second or third cousins are permissible. This legal framework leaves open the question of whether Nick and Tylee’s relationship contravenes the law.

Future Plans and Public Reaction

Nick and Tylee have expressed their intention to have children, seemingly undeterred by the potential risks of birth defects associated with incestuous relationships. Their posts have triggered a wide range of responses from TikTok users, with some sharing their own experiences of discovering familial ties with their partners. This unprecedented situation has certainly stirred the pot, leaving the internet buzzing with speculations and debates about the moral and genetic implications of such relationships.