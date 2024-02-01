UT-Austin Hits $1 Billion in Donations for Student Support

The University of Texas at Austin (UT-Austin) has marked an unprecedented feat in its philanthropic journey by amassing $1 billion in donations dedicated to student support. This accomplishment positions UT-Austin as the first institution in Texas and the second public university in the United States to collect over $1 billion solely for student assistance. This substantial amount forms a part of a larger campaign aiming to raise $6 billion, thereby making it the third-largest campaign of any public university in the nation.

'What Starts Here' Campaign

Initiated in 2016, the 'What Starts Here' campaign was designed with aspirations to augment the university's research capabilities, draw top-notch talent, and offer financial aid to students. To date, the campaign has accumulated $4.8 billion and is on track to achieve its ultimate goal within the forthcoming two years. UT-Austin President Jay Hartzell has stressed the significance of this initiative in rendering the university affordable and accessible, thereby empowering students to excel and make a global impact.

The Impact of Donations

The campaign has already birthed over 1,250 new scholarships and fellowships, with a notable 80% of students gaining from financial support. The donations have played a pivotal role in facilitating emergency relief efforts during crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the February 2021 winter storm. The university's dependence on donations has surged as state funding has dwindled over the years, sliding from 34% of the annual budget in the 1990-91 school year to a mere 10% in 2020-21. This shift has rendered philanthropy a vital cog in UT-Austin's funding strategy.

Looking Ahead

With record enrollment numbers and one in five students receiving donor-funded support, the university stands committed to expanding student support and scholarship opportunities. As UT-Austin continues to strive for its $6 billion goal, philanthropy remains at the heart of its mission to become the world's highest-impact public research university.