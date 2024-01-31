USTR to Enhance Interagency Process for Monitoring Auto Rules of Origin

The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) is set to heighten the interagency coordination process catering to the monitoring of automotive rules of origin under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). This move is a response to a report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) that calls for an upgrade in the synchronicity of U.S. agencies.

Advertisment

GAO Report and Its Implications

The GAO report, necessitated by the USMCA's implementing legislation, scrutinized the collaboration among agencies in implementing, enforcing, and adhering to the new auto rules of origin. Crucial for determining the eligibility of automobiles for preferential tariff treatment under the USMCA, these rules of origin replaced those under the erstwhile North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

USTR's Perspective

Advertisment

While the USTR concurs that the process is functioning efficiently, it spots potential for improvement. The specifics of the steps it plans to undertake remain undisclosed. The objective, however, is to ensure that the interagency process is at its optimum in supervising these crucial rules governing automotive trade among the three nations involved in the USMCA.

Insights from the Raw Data

The GAO's evaluation of the ongoing coordination for the implementation, verification, and enforcement of the USMCA's new rules of origin for automotive goods found that the Interagency Autos Committee, led by the USTR, requires written guidance to enhance accountability and collaboration. Notably, both the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Department of Labor (DOL) have generally adhered to all leading collaboration practices, but there is a conspicuous lack of substantial interagency coordination for enforcing the new rules of origin.

This points to a need for augmented coordination and guidance within the USTR and the Interagency Autos Committee, further emphasizing the USTR's announcement to enhance the interagency process.