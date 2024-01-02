USTR Delays Re-imposition of Tariffs on Chinese Goods

In a significant move, the Office of US Trade Representative (USTR) has put the re-imposition of Trump-era tariffs on Chinese manufactured goods on hold. The suspension, which affects products like graphic cards, motherboards, and power supplies, has been extended until May 31. The decision was taken to allow more time to accumulate industry feedback.

History of the Tariff Suspension

The initial suspension of these tariffs was an action by the Biden administration in 2022, made with the intention of relieving the economic burden on businesses and supply chains in the midst of the battle against inflation. Originally, these exclusions were set to expire in December 2022. However, the deadline has been postponed repeatedly.

Impact on Trade Groups

The most recent announcement about the delay was made on December 26, mere days before the December 31 deadline. This decision has sparked irritation among trade groups such as Americans for Free Trade (AFT). The AFT has lambasted the USTR for the short notice of the extension, arguing that it hampers business planning. Furthermore, they have criticized the prolonged review process, especially given the volume of comments received from the businesses affected.

Four-Year Review of Tariffs

The USTR is currently undertaking a ‘four-year review’ of these tariffs. However, the outcome of this review remains in the balance. Despite the relief this delay might bring to consumers, trade industry groups continue to campaign for the permanent abolition of the tariffs. They argue that the tariffs result in cost increases for both businesses and consumers. As the USTR gathers feedback from stakeholders, the fate of the tariffs remains uncertain.