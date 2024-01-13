USSOCOM in Pursuit of Game-Changing Sniper Rifle

The United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has embarked on a mission to acquire a new sniper rifle, equipped with capabilities surpassing present global military standards. This move comes as an effort to maintain a competitive advantage over global military rivals like Russia and China.

Out with the Old, in with the New

According to a government notice on Sam.gov, USSOCOM is on the hunt for an “extreme long-range sniper rifle” that will replace older systems such as the M107 and MK15. The new rifle is expected to boast a modular design, be magazine-fed and have multi-caliber capability, with various barrel configurations. It is also expected to be equipped with a sound suppressor and a ballistic computer. All these features are being sought without the rifle exceeding 56 inches in length or 22 pounds in weight.

Aiming for Precision

The desired rifle should have a precision fire capability of 2,500 meters (2,730 yards), outmatching the distance of the current longest confirmed sniper kill, which stands at 2,430 meters (2,657 yards). This record was set by a Canadian Army sniper in 2002. The new rifle, with its extreme long-range, is set to redefine the boundaries of precision and effectiveness in sniper operations.

Leveraging Advancements

This initiative is not just a response to the advancements by industry partners, but also the long-range shooting sports community. It is an attempt to leverage these developments to enhance the effectiveness, reliability, and survivability of Special Operations Forces in potential conflicts with near-peer nations. The new rifle is poised to be a game-changer, revolutionizing the way the USSOCOM conducts long-range combat operations.