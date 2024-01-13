en English
Military

USSOCOM in Pursuit of Game-Changing Sniper Rifle

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
USSOCOM in Pursuit of Game-Changing Sniper Rifle

The United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has embarked on a mission to acquire a new sniper rifle, equipped with capabilities surpassing present global military standards. This move comes as an effort to maintain a competitive advantage over global military rivals like Russia and China.

Out with the Old, in with the New

According to a government notice on Sam.gov, USSOCOM is on the hunt for an “extreme long-range sniper rifle” that will replace older systems such as the M107 and MK15. The new rifle is expected to boast a modular design, be magazine-fed and have multi-caliber capability, with various barrel configurations. It is also expected to be equipped with a sound suppressor and a ballistic computer. All these features are being sought without the rifle exceeding 56 inches in length or 22 pounds in weight.

Aiming for Precision

The desired rifle should have a precision fire capability of 2,500 meters (2,730 yards), outmatching the distance of the current longest confirmed sniper kill, which stands at 2,430 meters (2,657 yards). This record was set by a Canadian Army sniper in 2002. The new rifle, with its extreme long-range, is set to redefine the boundaries of precision and effectiveness in sniper operations.

Leveraging Advancements

This initiative is not just a response to the advancements by industry partners, but also the long-range shooting sports community. It is an attempt to leverage these developments to enhance the effectiveness, reliability, and survivability of Special Operations Forces in potential conflicts with near-peer nations. The new rifle is poised to be a game-changer, revolutionizing the way the USSOCOM conducts long-range combat operations.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

