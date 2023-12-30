US’s Obligation to Ukraine: Unpacking the Budapest Memorandum

In the wake of the Soviet Union’s collapse in the early 1990s, the United States found itself embroiled in a delicate international predicament. The disintegration of the USSR revealed nuclear arsenals scattered across its various republics, including Ukraine, which held the third-largest nuclear stockpile after the US and Russia. Prioritizing stable relations with Russia, the US, under the administrations of President George H.W. Bush and President Bill Clinton, pressed Ukraine and others to transfer their nuclear weapons to Russia.

Decisions of the Past, Repercussions of the Present

This pressure precipitated Ukraine’s decision to relinquish its nuclear arsenal in 1994, culminating in the signing of the Budapest Memorandum. This agreement, signed by the US, UK, Russia, and Ukraine, guaranteed Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, Russia’s 2014 invasion of Ukraine and the full-scale attack in February 2022 starkly violated these commitments.

The current situation has cast a spotlight on the US’s role in Ukraine’s denuclearization and sparked questions about the nature of the obligation that the US now holds to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty. Former President Clinton has voiced regret over his part in Ukraine’s nuclear disarmament, suggesting that Russia might not have been so bold if Ukraine had maintained its nuclear deterrent.

Aid to Ukraine: An Obligation, Not a Charity

Today’s assistance to Ukraine, therefore, is not merely an act of charity, but an obligation rooted in a past agreement that the US induced. The United States recently announced a package of weapons and equipment to support Ukraine, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and additional ammunition. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated the US commitment to supporting Ukraine’s fight for freedom and providing security assistance.

Despite opposition from some hardline Republicans in Congress, there is a growing urgency for the uninterrupted supply of necessary weapons and ammunition by allies and strengthening Ukraine’s capabilities ahead of winter.

Global Support for Ukraine

Various countries have stepped up to aid Ukraine during the Russo-Ukrainian War, particularly during the Russian invasion. The United States has pledged about $45 billion in arms and military aid. Other countries like Australia, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Colombia, Croatia, and the Czech Republic are also providing military aid in the form of equipment, training, and financial support.

The types of military equipment and vehicles donated to Ukraine include MRAP vehicles, ammunition, armored personnel carriers, tanks, and various missile systems. The world continues to rally behind Ukraine, with countries reversing past policies against providing offensive military aid and coordinating monthly meetings for military aid donations.