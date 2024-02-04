USS Farragut Completes Counter-Narcotics Deployment in the Caribbean Sea

The USS Farragut, an Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer, has docked at its homeport at U.S. Naval Station Mayport, Florida, on February 3, 2024, wrapping up a near five-month-long deployment. The mission, part of the Joint Interagency Task Force-South's counter-narcotics operations, saw the destroyer tread the waters of the Caribbean Sea in the fight against drug trafficking.

Valiant Efforts in Counter-Narcotics Operation

Working hand in hand with the 'Valkyries' of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 50, the Farragut disrupted drug trafficking activities, marking a significant stride in the war on drugs. The combined efforts of the sailors and Coast Guardsmen onboard resulted in the seizure or disruption of approximately 3,900 pounds of cocaine. This haul, estimated to have a street value of $44 million, stands testament to the effectiveness of the operation. In addition, 18 suspected drug traffickers were detained, further crippling the narcotics network.

Building Bridges through Port Visits

The deployment was not solely about policing the high seas. It also included port visits, such as one to Willemstad, Curacao. Here, the Farragut crew engaged with local students and military personnel, offering a glimpse into the ship's capabilities and the daily lives of its sailors. Such interactions not only foster understanding but also strengthen diplomatic ties.

Exemplary Professionalism and Proficiency

Throughout the deployment, the Farragut crew demonstrated professionalism and proficiency in executing security cooperation events and counter-illicit trafficking operations. Their dedication and commitment were lauded by Capt. Bryan Gallo, commodore of Task Force 45. Alongside the Farragut's return, the USS The Sullivans also came back to Mayport after being deployed to the Mediterranean Sea to provide missile defense for carrier strike groups. The ongoing operations of the U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet are aimed at fostering unity, security, and stability in the maritime regions of the Caribbean, Central, and South America.