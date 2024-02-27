USS Arizona Reborn: New Submarine Honors Legacy 80 Years After Pearl Harbor

Over 80 years after the USS Arizona was lost in the tragic Pearl Harbor attack, a new chapter in naval history is being written with the commissioning of the USS Arizona SSN-803. This initiative, led by the USS Arizona Legacy Foundation, aims to preserve the valor of the original battleship and its crew while fostering a unique bond between the citizens of Arizona and the new submarine. Barbara Barrett, former Secretary of the Air Force, highlighted the sense of pride and connection this submarine is expected to inspire across Arizona. With the submarine currently under construction in Groton, Connecticut, it is slated to become a fully operational naval vessel by 2027 or 2028, equipped for anti-submarine warfare and intelligence operations.

Advertisment

Building the Future While Honoring the Past

The USS Arizona Legacy Foundation is at the forefront of bridging the past with the future. By commemorating the fallen warship and its crew, the foundation is not just preserving history but also laying down the groundwork for future naval service. The new USS Arizona, sponsored by Nikki Stratton, granddaughter of a USS Arizona survivor, stands as a testament to the legacy of the battleship. It embodies the spirit of remembrance and the advancement of naval technology, ensuring that the legacy continues to inspire future generations.

Integrating Culture and Legacy

Advertisment

One of the key aims of the initiative is to integrate the crew of the SSN-803 with Arizona's rich culture, thereby ensuring a deep and meaningful connection between the state and its namesake submarine. The foundation focuses on community outreach and education about Pearl Harbor, aiming to instill a sense of pride and remembrance in the citizens of Arizona. This aspect of the project is crucial in maintaining the continuity of the USS Arizona's legacy and ensuring it remains a source of inspiration for many years to come.

Looking Towards 2027 and Beyond

As the construction of the USS Arizona SSN-803 progresses, anticipation grows not only among the citizens of Arizona but also within the wider naval community. This submarine represents more than just a modern naval capability; it stands as a beacon of hope, resilience, and remembrance. By the time it becomes operational in 2027 or 2028, the USS Arizona SSN-803 will not only be equipped for anti-submarine warfare and intelligence operations but will also carry within it the spirit and legacy of its predecessor, ensuring that the valor and sacrifice of those who served on the original USS Arizona are never forgotten.