en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

USPTO Launches Semiconductor Technology Pilot Program to Accelerate Industry Advancements

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:16 am EST
USPTO Launches Semiconductor Technology Pilot Program to Accelerate Industry Advancements

In a move poised to spur significant advancements in the semiconductor industry, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has kickstarted a groundbreaking Semiconductor Technology Pilot Program. This initiative is calibrated to expedite the patent examination process for select semiconductor manufacturing innovations, thereby accelerating the pace of technological progress in this crucial sector.

Revolutionizing Patent Examination

The Semiconductor Technology Pilot Program distinguishes itself by granting priority status to qualifying nonprovisional utility patent applications that are tied to specific semiconductor manufacturing processes and apparatuses. This advancement out of turn for examination until a first action decision is made simply means that applicants will bypass the usual requirements for accelerated or prioritized examination programs.

Special Status Applications: The Timeline and Threshold

This special status can be applied for, starting December 1, 2023, and will remain open until December 2, 2024. Alternatively, the application window will close when the threshold of 1,000 applications receiving this exceptional status is hit—whichever of these two milestones arrives first.

Fueling Innovations in the Semiconductor Sector

The implementation of this pilot program is significant for the semiconductor industry. By accelerating the patent granting process, it fuels faster technological innovation in a sector that is integral to a wide array of industries, from consumer electronics to automotive and beyond. Now open for applications, the Semiconductor Technology Pilot Program stands poised to redefine the future trajectory of the semiconductor industry.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South Jersey Gears Up for Annual Reorganization Meetings

By Nitish Verma

Taylor Swift's Music Echoes in Prison Walls: An Inmate's Lifeline

By BNN Correspondents

Harvard University Names Alan M. Garber as Interim President

By Shivani Chauhan

The 'Great Growth Race' in the Legal Industry: A Pursuit of Scale

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Show ...
@Football · 3 mins
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Show ...
heart comment 0
Oklahoma’s Groundbreaking Tax Credit to Support Family Caregivers

By BNN Correspondents

Oklahoma's Groundbreaking Tax Credit to Support Family Caregivers
Parental Consent Policy Impacts Student Participation in CMS

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Parental Consent Policy Impacts Student Participation in CMS
Singa Ding’s ‘Bless’: An Ode to Hope and Gratitude

By BNN Correspondents

Singa Ding's 'Bless': An Ode to Hope and Gratitude
Climate Shifts Reshaping US Agriculture and Health Landscape

By Ebenezer Mensah

Climate Shifts Reshaping US Agriculture and Health Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Senate Approves 2024 Tax Plan: A Deep Dive into the Changes
8 seconds
Senate Approves 2024 Tax Plan: A Deep Dive into the Changes
South Jersey Gears Up for Annual Reorganization Meetings
42 seconds
South Jersey Gears Up for Annual Reorganization Meetings
Philippine Senate Minority Leader Calls for Indefinite Suspension of PUV Modernization Program
48 seconds
Philippine Senate Minority Leader Calls for Indefinite Suspension of PUV Modernization Program
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown
3 mins
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown
Man Dies After Jumping from Moving Police Van: A Tragic Tale of Inadequate Medical Resources
3 mins
Man Dies After Jumping from Moving Police Van: A Tragic Tale of Inadequate Medical Resources
Oklahoma's Groundbreaking Tax Credit to Support Family Caregivers
3 mins
Oklahoma's Groundbreaking Tax Credit to Support Family Caregivers
Parental Consent Policy Impacts Student Participation in CMS
3 mins
Parental Consent Policy Impacts Student Participation in CMS
Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant Growth
4 mins
Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant Growth
Leon Bailey's Outstanding Performance Boosts Aston Villa to EPL Second Place
4 mins
Leon Bailey's Outstanding Performance Boosts Aston Villa to EPL Second Place
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
5 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app