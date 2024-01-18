USGS Vendors Mandated to Comply with Section 889: A Push for National Security and Workplace Equality

In a proactive move to bolster national security and promote fair business practices, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has mandated all associated vendors, including those engaged in charge card transactions, to comply with Section 889. This federal directive is designed to prevent procurement of certain telecommunications and video surveillance services and equipment from foreign entities deemed security risks.
Guarding National Security
The Office of Acquisition and Grants (OAG) within the USGS shoulders the responsibility of ensuring that the products or services procured provide the best value and align with public policy objectives, while upholding public trust. This move is a crucial step towards safeguarding national security from potential cyber threats that could compromise sensitive information.
Non-Discrimination in the Workplace
In parallel with these regulations, the U.S. Department of the Interior, under which the USGS operates, has issued a non-discrimination notice to all contractors, subcontractors, and lessors. This notice enforces a work environment free from discrimination and sexual harassment, irrespective of race, color, nationality, sex, religion, disability, age, or sexual orientation. The Department strongly encourages these entities to establish and implement comprehensive anti-discrimination policies, promoting equality and fairness in their workplaces.
Beyond the USGS: Commitment to Equality
Similar non-discrimination efforts are also evident in other institutions. The University of Florida, for instance, is committed to non-discrimination in all aspects of employment, including recruitment, hiring, and promotions. They ensure equal treatment for individuals of all races, creeds, religions, ages, disabilities, sexes, sexual orientations, gender identities, and more, setting a commendable example for other organizations.
The North Kitsap School District, in addition to its academic offerings, is dedicated to providing equal educational opportunity and treatment for all, without discrimination based on various factors. Their commitment to non-discrimination extends beyond the classroom, fostering an environment of inclusivity and respect.