USGS and Dewberry Unveil New Potomac River Lidar Dataset

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) and Dewberry, a professional services firm, have unveiled a new topobathymetric lidar dataset for the Potomac River. Spanning a 55-mile stretch from the Potomac Highlands in West Virginia to the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland, the data covers a sizable area of this key waterway.

Advanced Lidar Technology at Play

The survey utilized the sophisticated Teledyne Optech CZMIL SuperNova lidar system, enabling the collection of 33 square kilometers of underwater topobathymetric data. The resulting deliverables include a 3D point cloud and digital elevation models (DEMs) of the river’s surveyed section, providing detailed insights into the river’s topography.

Aiming to Predict Oil Spill Movements

The primary goal of this ground-breaking initiative is to facilitate the prediction of oil spill presence and movement in the Potomac River. It marks the second survey of the Potomac, following the initial project that mapped from Shepherdstown to the Little Falls dam near Washington, DC.

Supporting the ICPRB’s Conservation Efforts

The data gathered will also bolster the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin’s (ICPRB) mission to safeguard the water and resources of the river basin. This is achieved through scientific research, regional cooperation, and education, all aimed at preserving the integral waterway for future generations.

The survey aligns seamlessly with the USGS’s 3D Elevation Program (3DEP), and represents a collaborative effort involving several USGS programs. These include the Earth Resources Observation and Science Center (EROS), National Geospatial Program (NGP), and Eastern Ecological Science Center (EESC), in addition to the ICPRB.