USF Graduate Dives into Antarctic Research: A Quest for Understanding Global Carbon Cycling

Ambitious graduate student Hannah Hunt from the University of South Florida (USF) embarks on a two-month global research project in the icy Amundsen Sea, Antarctica, to study the distribution of iron and other trace elements in the ocean. This endeavor is more than academic curiosity—it’s a crucial quest to understand the nutrients feeding sea life, such as plankton, which serve as significant carbon dioxide sponges for our planet.

The Challenge of Antarctic Research

Conducting research in the Antarctic is no walk in the park. The harsh and freezing environment makes collecting uncontaminated samples a daunting task. But for Hunt, a dedicated chemical oceanography student, the obstacles only make the mission more worthwhile. Under the guidance of principal investigator Tim Conway, an associate professor at USF, Hunt seeks to unravel the mysteries of the ocean.

The Impact of Trace Elements on Sea Life

Joined by researchers from multiple institutions, Hunt’s team is diving deep into how trace elements enter the sea and fuel the growth of plankton. These microscopic organisms play a larger role than their size suggests—they directly impact the planet’s overall health and natural processes. The Southern Ocean, encompassing the Amundsen Sea, is a pivotal player in global carbon cycling due to its hefty absorption of atmospheric carbon dioxide.

The USF-GEOTRACES Collaboration

This research project, supported by the National Science Foundation, is a valued part of the U.S. GEOTRACES program—an international marine program dedicated to refining global ocean models. The insights gleaned from this study will enrich the GEOTRACES dataset, a public resource that fuels further scientific discovery. With this collaborative endeavor, USF and its partner universities are set to publish a series of research papers in the coming years, contributing to the global understanding of our oceans and their role in maintaining the delicate balance of our planet.