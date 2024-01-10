en English
Agriculture

USDA’s Summer EBT Program: A Beacon of Hope for 21 Million Children

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST
USDA’s Summer EBT Program: A Beacon of Hope for 21 Million Children

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the permanent implementation of the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer program (Summer EBT), a transformative initiative set to benefit nearly 21 million children across the U.S. and its territories. The move aims to bolster existing programs that provide meals to children during the summer months, a period when access to nutritious school meals is often out of reach.

A Lifeline for Families Below the Poverty Line

Beginning in 2024, families eligible for free or reduced-price lunches, which include those at or under 185% of the federal poverty line, will receive $40 per month per child. This totals to $120 per child for the summer months, a significant relief for struggling families. The benefits will be loaded onto an EBT card, usable at stores that accept SNAP benefits. This move is forecasted to inject approximately $2.5 billion into grocery benefits in 2024 alone.

State Participation: A Mixed Bag

The Summer EBT has been met with varying levels of acceptance across states. So far, 35 states, all five U.S. territories, and four tribes, including the Cherokee Nation, have opted into the program. However, 14 states have chosen to sit out this year, with reasons ranging from existing summer feeding programs to the perceived infeasibility of implementing the new program in time.

Addressing the Shortcomings of the Summer Food Service Program

The USDA currently administers the Summer Food Service Program, which allows children to eat for free at designated sites across all 50 states. However, the department recognises that this does not fully address the issue of child hunger during the summer months. The implementation of the Summer EBT is a bid to fill this gap and ensure no child goes hungry.

Reflecting on the states’ varied response to the Summer EBT, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has expressed concern. He highlights the potential of this program to significantly reduce childhood hunger, urging all states to participate.

Agriculture Social Issues United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

