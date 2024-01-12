USDA’s Innovative Approach to Enhance Potato Lifecycle

An innovative technology strategy is being employed by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service (USDA ARS) to enhance the lifecycle of potatoes, a significant crop in the U.S. with an annual production of around 22.5 million tons. This strategic move aims to ensure a consistent, high-quality supply for snack food processing facilities, restaurants, and grocery stores throughout the year.

Challenges in Potatoes Lifecycle

Given that many regions cannot cultivate potatoes year-round, most of the harvests are stored post-harvest to maintain supply for processed products such as frozen fries or instant mashed potatoes. However, the potato industry faces several challenges, particularly in maintaining the post-harvest quality of the crop. Losses often reach 10-15 percent due to physiological and disease-related issues, including early sprouting and slow wound healing of damaged tubers.

Addressing the Issues

Researchers such as Munevver Dogramaci and Darrin Haagenson are focusing their efforts on addressing these post-harvest physiological challenges. They’re also evaluating potato breeding for storage and food quality. They acknowledge the current lack of a fully efficient method for controlling potato tuber deterioration during storage. Their research emphasizes the importance of specific storage conditions to preserve nutritional quality.

Future Directions

The research is directed towards improving storage methods to preserve the potatoes’ nutritional value, processing quality, and marketability. Scientists are collaborating with growers and universities to tackle climate and disease-related issues during crop production and long-term storage, and to develop new potato varieties with improved traits. This initiative underscores the USDA ARS’s commitment to ensuring a year-round high-quality supply of this significant crop.