USDA Scientists Discover Natural Foes of Corn Tar Spot Fungus, Eyeing Biological Control

First reported in Illinois and Indiana in 2015, tar spot has now expanded, causing significant yield losses in field corn across the Midwest, Florida, and Canada. This disease, characterized by raised black spots on corn leaves, husks, and stalks, severely hampers photosynthesis and can lead to plant death.

However, USDA Agricultural Research Service scientists in Peoria, Illinois, have identified a potential biological countermeasure to this affliction, marking a significant breakthrough in agricultural disease management.

Uncovering Natural Antagonists

During a routine inspection of a research corn plot in April 2022, scientists observed that some specimens of tar spot's stromata, a structural form of the fungus, failed to germinate due to the presence of other fungi and bacteria.

These organisms, acting as natural parasites to the tar spot fungus, Phyllachora maydis, offer a glimpse into a potentially groundbreaking biological control method. The discovery was facilitated by DNA-based identification techniques, pinpointing several species of fungi and bacteria as the culprits behind the inhibited germination of tar spot stromata.

In laboratory trials, the application of spores from Gliocladium catenulatum, a commercially available biocontrol fungus, prevented 88 percent of the tar spot fungus's stromata from germinating. Another fungus, Alternaria, inhibited about 45 percent of stromata germination. These findings not only demonstrate the efficacy of certain biological agents in controlling tar spot but also underscore the need for further research to fully understand their potential in commercial agriculture.

Broader Implications and Ongoing Research

While the studies are still in their nascent stages, they represent a promising avenue for managing tar spot disease more sustainably. The research, funded by the Illinois Corn Growers Association and the Agricultural Research Service National Plant Disease Recovery System, continues to explore the biology of tar spot and its natural enemies.

Additionally, efforts are underway to integrate these findings into a comprehensive disease management strategy, potentially reducing reliance on chemical fungicides and fostering more resilient agricultural ecosystems.

As the agricultural community eagerly anticipates further developments, the work of USDA scientists in Peoria illuminates a hopeful path forward in the battle against tar spot, emphasizing the power of nature's own checks and balances in disease control.