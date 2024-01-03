USDA Reports Mixed Broiler Hatchery Figures; Saudi Arabia’s Tanmiah Plots Strategic Expansion

With a mixed bag of recent figures, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has reported a slight decline in the number of broiler type eggs placed into incubators. The total count, while lower than the previous week, still represents a 1% increase from the same period last year, totaling at 240.001 million. This data implies a surge in chick supply later in the month. However, the hatchability rates have taken a hit, dropping below 80%, foretelling a lower than average success in hatching chicks.

Implications for Consumer Chicken Supply

The number of broiler type chicks steered towards meat production has dwindled to 183.731 million head, marking a significant drop of 7.373 million from the previous week, and 2% less than the same period in the preceding year. This reduction indicates a potential squeeze in chicken availability for consumers starting late February and early March. The next set of annual broiler production projections by the USDA, scheduled for release on January 12, will be critical in providing a clearer picture of the situation.

State-specific Decreases

Among specific Brownfield states, both the number of eggs set and the number of chicks placed for meat production have witnessed decreases. Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, and a combined group of California, Tennessee, and West Virginia have all reported reductions from the previous week, adding to the overall declining trend.

Tanmiah Food Company’s Expansion Amidst Challenges

In Saudi Arabia, Tanmiah Food Company, despite a 3% decrease in gross profit in the latest quarter, has secured a new long-term credit facility of 450 million riyal to support its strategic expansion plans. The company has identified promising market trends in the global halal food market and is exploring opportunities for further downward integration in the food supply chain. Fresh poultry sales, which accounted for 83% of the company’s total revenue, saw an increase in sales volume from 456,000 birds per day to 500,000. The success of Popeyes in the Kingdom has led to a tripling of revenues during the nine months. While dealign with these challenges, Tanmiah continues to focus on investing for the future, strengthening its core business segments, diversifying revenue streams, and establishing new strategic partnerships.