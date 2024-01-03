en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

USDA Report Reveals Rising Food Insecurity; U.S. Egg Production Sees Uptick

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:50 am EST
USDA Report Reveals Rising Food Insecurity; U.S. Egg Production Sees Uptick

In a recent survey conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service, it was revealed that 11.2% of American households grapple with food insecurity. The data, compiled through the U.S. Census Bureau, showed a stark contrast across states, with New Hampshire recording a low of 6.2% and Alaska witnessing a high of 16.6%. Amidst these findings, other agricultural news from the U.S. showed an increase in egg production, with a 4% surge from the previous year, tallying up to a total production of 9.3 billion eggs in November.

Montana’s Rising Food Insecurity

While the national average paints a broad picture, the situation in Montana presents a more concentrated view of the problem. Hunger Free America reports that there are 115,000 Montanans living in households that struggle to afford enough food. This equates to one in seven children in Montana living in homes battling hunger. From 2020 to 2023, there was an 83% increase in Montanans unable to afford sufficient food. The situation has been exacerbated by the reduction of federal and state benefits, with nearly 5% of Montana seniors living in ‘food insecure households’.

The Rise in US Egg Production

On another note, U.S. egg production has seen a positive uptick. The total egg production in November was recorded at 9.3 billion, showing a 4% increase from the same month in the previous year. The production included over eight billion table eggs and 1.28 billion hatching eggs. The average number of laying hens for the month was 390 million, marking a 3% increase from the previous year. Furthermore, the egg production rate per 100 layers improved by 1%, signifying an overall improvement in the sector.

Review of Agricultural Estimating Programs

Alongside, the National Ag Statistics Service is seeking public feedback on its estimating programs, following the conclusion of the 2022 Census of Agriculture. The review will take into account public input and other relevant information to determine potential changes to the programs. These changes may include adding or removing specific programs and choosing the states to be included in each commodity program.

0
Agriculture United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
5 mins ago
Jeremy Clarkson Seeks Approval for New Barn at Diddly Squat Farm
Television personality Jeremy Clarkson, popular for his role on Top Gear, has submitted a new planning proposal for a 36-meter-long barn at his Diddly Squat Farm. The farm is situated on Chipping Norton Road near Chadlington. The application highlights an urgent requirement for extended storage to facilitate the farm’s arable operations, presently hindered by insufficient
Jeremy Clarkson Seeks Approval for New Barn at Diddly Squat Farm
Belize Sugar Cane Farmers Reject Commercial Agreement, Sparking Political Crisis
40 mins ago
Belize Sugar Cane Farmers Reject Commercial Agreement, Sparking Political Crisis
Political Dispute Erupts Over Deteriorating Mahanand Dairy
45 mins ago
Political Dispute Erupts Over Deteriorating Mahanand Dairy
Unlocking Photosynthesis: The Key to Global Food Security
8 mins ago
Unlocking Photosynthesis: The Key to Global Food Security
Pork Leadership Institute's Class of 2024: Breeding Future Leaders of the Pork Industry
13 mins ago
Pork Leadership Institute's Class of 2024: Breeding Future Leaders of the Pork Industry
Local Power Ltd. Advances Sustainable Farming with European-Warranted Solar Installations
34 mins ago
Local Power Ltd. Advances Sustainable Farming with European-Warranted Solar Installations
Latest Headlines
World News
Christian Kirk Gears Up to Return from Injury, Boosting Jaguars' Playoff Hopes
17 seconds
Christian Kirk Gears Up to Return from Injury, Boosting Jaguars' Playoff Hopes
Melt Bar and Grilled Unveils Healthier Menu with Wrap Options
1 min
Melt Bar and Grilled Unveils Healthier Menu with Wrap Options
Fabio Silva Joins Rangers: A Career Revival in Progress
2 mins
Fabio Silva Joins Rangers: A Career Revival in Progress
Reduced Antibiotic Use in Malaysia's Healthcare Sectors Amid Pandemic: Study
2 mins
Reduced Antibiotic Use in Malaysia's Healthcare Sectors Amid Pandemic: Study
Roy Hodgson Addresses Crystal Palace's Future Ahead of FA Cup Match
2 mins
Roy Hodgson Addresses Crystal Palace's Future Ahead of FA Cup Match
Lewis Neilson: The 'Rolls Royce' Defender Shining at Partick Thistle
3 mins
Lewis Neilson: The 'Rolls Royce' Defender Shining at Partick Thistle
Assassination of Senior Hamas Leader Stirs Tension in Aroura
3 mins
Assassination of Senior Hamas Leader Stirs Tension in Aroura
Senator Ron Johnson's Conspiracy Theories: Fear-Mongering or Valid Concerns?
4 mins
Senator Ron Johnson's Conspiracy Theories: Fear-Mongering or Valid Concerns?
Trump's Legal Challenge, Middle East Tensions, and Harvard's President Resignation: A Comprehensive News Podcast Review
4 mins
Trump's Legal Challenge, Middle East Tensions, and Harvard's President Resignation: A Comprehensive News Podcast Review
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
22 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
24 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
33 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
34 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
43 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
46 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app