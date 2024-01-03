USDA Report Reveals Rising Food Insecurity; U.S. Egg Production Sees Uptick

In a recent survey conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service, it was revealed that 11.2% of American households grapple with food insecurity. The data, compiled through the U.S. Census Bureau, showed a stark contrast across states, with New Hampshire recording a low of 6.2% and Alaska witnessing a high of 16.6%. Amidst these findings, other agricultural news from the U.S. showed an increase in egg production, with a 4% surge from the previous year, tallying up to a total production of 9.3 billion eggs in November.

Montana’s Rising Food Insecurity

While the national average paints a broad picture, the situation in Montana presents a more concentrated view of the problem. Hunger Free America reports that there are 115,000 Montanans living in households that struggle to afford enough food. This equates to one in seven children in Montana living in homes battling hunger. From 2020 to 2023, there was an 83% increase in Montanans unable to afford sufficient food. The situation has been exacerbated by the reduction of federal and state benefits, with nearly 5% of Montana seniors living in ‘food insecure households’.

The Rise in US Egg Production

On another note, U.S. egg production has seen a positive uptick. The total egg production in November was recorded at 9.3 billion, showing a 4% increase from the same month in the previous year. The production included over eight billion table eggs and 1.28 billion hatching eggs. The average number of laying hens for the month was 390 million, marking a 3% increase from the previous year. Furthermore, the egg production rate per 100 layers improved by 1%, signifying an overall improvement in the sector.

Review of Agricultural Estimating Programs

Alongside, the National Ag Statistics Service is seeking public feedback on its estimating programs, following the conclusion of the 2022 Census of Agriculture. The review will take into account public input and other relevant information to determine potential changes to the programs. These changes may include adding or removing specific programs and choosing the states to be included in each commodity program.