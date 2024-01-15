USDA Opens Applications for the Continuous Conservation Reserve Program

Applications for the Continuous Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), a conservation initiative by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), have officially opened to agricultural producers and landowners. The program, which is managed by the Farm Service Agency (FSA), aims to provide conservation opportunities for their land, offering yearly rental payments in return for the adoption of conservation practices. This initiative also encompasses the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, which is offered in collaboration with FSA partners.

Addressing Conservation Goals

The Continuous CRP is designed to address various conservation goals, including water quality benefits and natural resource concerns, according to FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. Interested parties are encouraged to submit their enrollment applications by contacting their local FSA office before the deadline of July 31.

Re-Enrollment for Expiring Contracts

Those with expiring contracts are eligible to apply for re-enrollment starting January 12. The USDA and FSA make an effort to ensure that enrollment acreages do not exceed the statutory cap. Therefore, offers are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Impact on Agricultural Producers

The USDA's Continuous CRP program has significant implications for agricultural producers, especially those in regions severely affected by winter weather. Producers in states such as Oregon and Louisiana are particularly encouraged to consider enrolling in the program. The initiative's extensive conservation benefits and the prospect of yearly rental payments present an appealing opportunity for landowners in these regions.