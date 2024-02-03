USDA Grant Powers Nutritional Revolution at Lincoln-King High School

In the heart of Detroit, Lincoln-King High School is set to transform the nutritional landscape for its students, courtesy of a substantial grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). This funding forms part of the larger USDA Healthy Meals initiative that targets underserved communities often grappling with limited access to nutritious meals.

USDA's Healthy Meals Initiative in Action

The grant, a robust $300,000, was extended to Cornerstone Education Group (CEG), with an express purpose of aiding schools in procuring key supplies, devising invigorating meal plans, and establishing comprehensive nutritional programs. This initiative is a vital step towards fostering healthier eating habits among students, an investment in their overall well-being.

Flavorful Health at Lincoln-King High

Lincoln-King High School is not just a regular school; it is a culinary hub that serves all its students, consistently introducing them to a diverse array of flavors and innovative cooking methods. To further this mission, the school has recently welcomed a culinary professional into its fold: Chef Michael Newton. His mandate? To convince students that nutritious foods, like fruits and yogurt, can not only be beneficial but also delectable and visually appealing.

Healthy Eating: A Pathway to Enhanced Performance

Elijah Richardson, the Athletic Fitness director of the CEG Network, is a firm believer in the power of good food. Richardson opines that when healthy food is made to taste, smell, and look good, students are more inclined to partake in it. It's a simple equation: Better food equals better health, which, in turn, translates to improved academic and athletic performance. But the impact does not stop within the school boundaries; it ripples out into the community, influencing the families of students and promoting healthier lifestyle choices across the board.