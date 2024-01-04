en English
Agriculture

USDA Grant Funds Penn State Extension’s Farm Succession Program

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:01 pm EST
USDA Grant Funds Penn State Extension’s Farm Succession Program

Penn State Extension has secured a $50,000 grant, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture through the Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program. The grant will enable the launch of an initiative aimed at facilitating the transition of farms from retiring farmers to the next generation in Pennsylvania.

Setting the Stage for Succession

The project, christened “Setting the Stage for Succession: Tools for the Beginning Farmer,” is designed to offer an array of professional development activities for beginner farmers. These activities include capital management, land acquisition, and learning effective business and farming practices. The program will feature an overnight retreat workshop where aspiring farmers are paired with retiring ones, enabling a rich exchange of knowledge on farmland transition, legal and tax implications of land ownership, asset transfer, and retirement planning.

Workshop and Beyond

The initial workshop is slated for early March in Lancaster County, with finer details soon to be announced. The program’s broader aim is to ensure a successful transfer of farmland and agricultural knowledge. Training will also be extended to personnel on designing and facilitating future workshops. Those interested in starting a farm can access additional resources on the Penn State Extension website.

Supporting Successful Farm Succession

Parallel to this effort, Penn State Extension is also hosting a farm succession workshop in collaboration with Northeastern Risk Management Extension. The workshop’s focus is to help farm families navigate the myths and stumbling blocks associated with farm succession and transition planning. The workshop will cover topics such as farm succession planning, financial considerations, legal perspectives, and family communications. Prior registration is required and can be completed online or by phone.

Agriculture Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

